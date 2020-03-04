🔥The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Nosy neighbour Dawn French turns public enemy no. 1 in dinky Devon🔥

Surely the greatest blessing of being a Londoner is never having to deal with a local busybody.

The selfish anonymity of living in an eyes-down metropolis means no one knocking on your door to let you know your car tax disc is up for renewal or rope you into a fête tombola.

But I did wonder if having a load of people up in my business would be worth it if I got to wake up every day in the gorgeous Devon setting of Dawn French’s new comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The fictional Thurlbury channels the spirit of another old ITV favourite, Doc Martin, with its dinky seaside village location — all chocolate-box cottages and a sparkling blue harbour dotted with fishing boats (you’ll be googling Devon staycations as you watch) but this time the protagonist is local sticky beak Maggie Cole (Dawn French), a fourth generation village resident with everyone’s number.

French makes even the nosy Maggie Cole likeable (ITV)

French has a knack for making even a grating character like Maggie Cole likeable, the sort of woman who pressures her headmaster husband (Mark Heap) into asking their daughter-in-law about reproductive plans over dinner.

As caretaker of the castle ruins (styling herself as a “local historian” when she really runs the gift shop), Maggie is naturally thrilled when county radio show Coastland FM asks her to do a segment on Thurlbury to celebrate its anniversary.

But trouble begins when condescending Jez, the journalist sent out to record the segment (“Have you even been to this place, it’s like 2004 or something,” he moans), discovers if he fills Maggie with enough gin she’ll provide a sizzle reel of local tittle tattle.

Nuggets include the GP neighbour whose husband is rumoured to be playing away with another man, the “promiscuous” Polish shopkeeper’s daughter (“I could count on one hand the number of boys she hasn’t been carrying on with”) and the publican with London “gangland” roots.

Television shows in 2020

Oblivious Maggie is so excited for everyone to hear her broadcast that she throws a garden party. Quicker than you can say jam-on-cream, she goes from harmless local busybody to public enemy number one.

This show does require you to believe an entire community would tune in and listen to the same radio station in real time (surely Spotify has reached the South-West by now?) but with a strong supporting cast of telly favourites (Lee Boardman, Vicky Pepperdine), you can forgive the narrative stretch.

There are also pleasing Vicar of Dibley echoes in the friendship between Maggie and best pal Jill (Julie Hesmondhalgh) — “not the sharpest tool in the shed” — and the brilliant Pepperdine wrings as much comedy as possible from her every brief appearance as the headmaster’s humourless PA with a thinly disguised crush on her boss.

This is a drama with soft edges but one that also dovetails with the more modern theme of public online shaming.

“I’m a meme!” Maggie wails as the anger escalates. A dose of local infamy can be lethal — how her neighbours will exact revenge remains to be seen. Perhaps she should relocate to London.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is on ITV, tonight at 9pm

