🔥The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is coming to Netflix next week🔥

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez docuseries premieres on Netflix on February 26, 2020. Let’s take a dive into the new documentary and trailer that was just released.Netflix just released the trailer for its new true crime docuseries today, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.The Netflix Original documentary series will hit the streaming service on Feb. 26, 2020.Most people know about the horrific events that took place back in 2013 involving an eight-year-old boy, Gabriel Fernandez.On May 22, 2013, paramedics responded to a home in Palmdale, California, where they found Gabriel unresponsive. When they arrived on scene and first saw the eight-year-old boy, they found he had suffered severe trauma, including a fractured skull, twelve broken ribs, two teeth knocked out, burns to his skin and BB pellets embedded in his lungs.Two days later, May 24, 2013, Gabriel Fernandez died in a local hospital.His mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, admitted to beating Gabriel to death. They were both charged with his murder.The story only gets worse from there.The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez will also touch on the fact that the Department of Children & Family Services knew about the long-term abuse and never made an effort to make a difference that could’ve saved his life. Instead, they let it slip through the cracks and ended up costing the life of young Gabriel Fernandez.Prosecutors not only put Pearl and Isauro on trial, but they put the system on trial by prosecuting the four social workers involved. It was simple. Their job was to save a little boy in trouble and they failed.Watch the trailer below!You will hear from some of the social workers involved with this case, along with many people that had direct involvement with the overall case.The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez will touch on things that will shake you to the core. I can tell you that this documentary will be tough to watch.Netflix has been taking on more and more true crime stories and making great documentaries from them. Despite the overall harshness, sadness and inhumane acts from Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre, this documentary will dive into the corruption that was and really still remains within the system as a whole.Will you be watching The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez docuseries? Let us know in the comments below!