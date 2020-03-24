🔥The transformation of a 'Steptoe and Son' yard into two cool new homes🔥

We’ve all got to pull together, apparently, and use common sense and ingenuity to help sort out the London housing shortage.

The Mayor wants more brownfield sites given over to homes — but previously built-on land always comes with problems, from what to do with existing buildings to excavating unmapped drains, or being overlooked.

Because such problems reduce profit and introduce risk, these sites don’t always attract developers. Brownfield sites are not the land of the quick buck.

But what the developer turns down, turns up as an opportunity for creative thinkers prepared to put in the time.

Two beautiful homes – built on a scrap yard

Like David Johnston, 64, a former graphic designer who started out in advertising but got the bug for doing up houses in his thirties.

Now, instead of building one big house he has built two attractive, modern, two-storey houses of 1,230sq ft, each with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a sunny walled courtyard, on a brownfield site that used to be home to a workshop for making iron railings.

Married with two grown-up children, Johnston is using one of the houses as his London base and is selling the other.

About 10 years ago, he clocked the quirky old metal workshop, buried in Victorian backstreets in Walworth, now minutes from the sweeping regeneration of Elephant and Castle.

Cost of plot in 2014: £420,000

Cost of works: £925,000

Combined estimated value of two similar-size houses: £2.2 million

He had done a few small developments in and around Southwark, where he’d gone to art college.

So he made speculative plans to put one house on the site if it became available — but the workshop was still active, and he forgot about it.

So cool: pale brick grouted in light cream blends with slatted hardwood and attractive curved rooflines finished in raised-seam zinc (Bruce Hemming)

Then in 2014, the owner decided to retire. He said he was going to auction the small plot. Johnston smartly jumped in and bought it pre-auction.

He also bought an extra bit of land at the front, owned by someone else, which not only made a bigger frontage but added enclosed parking and when the 18-month build was under way, it provided that all-important on-site storage space for materials. “It paid for itself,” says Johnston.

The old metalworks was a single-storey block with a corrugated front and was knee-deep in accumulated rubbish.

“A bit like Steptoe and Son,” Johnston says with fondness. Because the plot was hemmed in by houses, he and his architect Malcolm Crayton knew they would have to keep the roof lines low. After looking at the site, Crayton suggested two houses, not one — that’s what a good architect does.

Before: the Steptoe and Son-style yard

Johnston knew he wanted a modern style, with a big living-dining area and outside space.

Crayton came up with a design that sank each house down about three feet so that their attractively curved rooflines, finished in raised-seam zinc, are far lower than surrounding roofs. Because the new floor level is sunken, the eaves are, amazingly, only 13ft 6in above ground level.

The pair were confident enough not to even have a pre-planning meeting, and just submitted the plans.

Apart from a request to opaque a couple of windows, the planners passed them. This meant that clearing began in winter 2016, ready for foundations early last year.

“There were more skips than you could count,” says Johnston. There was also the question of unexpected old drains to deal with.

He advises allowing extra time and budget for such things, and for negotiating numerous party wall agreements — in this case, around a dozen.

The living/kitchen/dining room: polished concrete floor and folding glass courtyard doors feature (Bruce Hemming)

The houses use a palette of pale brick, pale polished concrete, pale oak and white walls.

The whitish, modulated brick used throughout is extremely pretty and runs from inside to outside, beautifully grouted with double cream-coloured mortar. The outer street walls are in the same brick with slatted hardwood gates.

You cannot see these two houses from the pavement, which is a neat trick.

Once through the gates, down a few steps, past two ornamental trees, you find the houses and their high-walled courtyards.

What’s especially clever is that there simply is no sense of being “sunken”, an effect helped by a second inner skylit small courtyard within each house, which draws in light and eradicates any perception of depth.

Johnston now has a huge, stylish room occupying the ground floor with a sun-striped yard cut from one corner, made instantly Mediterranean with a huge olive tree in a pot that took four men to lug in.

The polished floors took weeks but are smart, with trowel marks like bird wings: “I’d always wanted a polished concrete floor,” he says.

The smart, white kitchen with glass splashback is non-intrusive, while a log-style gas-burner adds a homely touch.

Among the pale colours, a black steel bespoke balustrade with narrow spindles rises elegantly to the three light bedrooms, each with built-in desk and wardrobes.

To make the most of the space the house rises right up into the roof curves, adding pleasing volume. But this means that storage must be wrung from every possible place, including under the stairs where it has been done subtly, with sprung doors.

“For a site entirely surrounded by high walls there is lots of light and it is very quiet,” Johnston observes. And that’s absolutely true: Walworth, did someone say? Hard to believe

There's no sense of these houses being "sunken": David Johnston in his high-walled Mediterranean courtyard. A second, skylit inner courtyard draws light down into each home

