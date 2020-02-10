🔥The technology revolutionising the way we travel🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s a chilly January morning in London and Sarah, 26, is getting ready for a much deserved holiday.

Weeks ago, she checked the lowest airfares on Skyscanner and used Hopper to book her flight at just the right time for the cheapest possible price; earlier today, she secured an upgrade via SeatBoost. In her bag (a Modobag, which doubles as a motor scooter with speeds of nearly 10mph for zipping through the terminal) are walking shoes with built-in mapping technology and just one pair of Organic Basics underwear, made with Nasa-inspired fibres to keep them fresh for weeks. A click of her Bluetooth-enabled AirBolt lock, and she’s ready to go.

Not so long ago, the average British high street wouldn’t have been complete without a travel agent, advertising sunny beaches and snowy slopes, an experience that has been eclipsed by price comparison apps and online booking platforms. Who could have imagined quite how futuristic travel would become by 2020? Sarah’s experience is fast becoming the norm for tech-savvy millennials. From hotels staffed by robots and holograms, to holidays taken without leaving your sofa (thanks to virtual reality headsets), advances in tech are pushing travel into the future.

‘In the next few years, we can expect to see the worlds of technology and tourism collide,’ says Holly Friend of strategic foresight consultancy, The Future Laboratory. Existing gadgets are now being adapted for travel use: United Airlines has introduced voice-enabled check-in through Amazon Alexa, and EasyJet’s Look&Book search function allows you to book trips through pictures you’ve seen on Instagram. And a crop of futuristic hotels is opening, some right here in the capital: the new Nhow hotel in Shoreditch has the UK’s first robot butler, Henry. Just make a call to reception and he’ll bring anything you like to your room. In Japan, these ‘super hotels’ are commonplace. At the Henn Na Hotel, manned by robotic and virtual staff, guests let themselves into their rooms using facial recognition software, while an electronic creature in every room acts like a personal concierge.

But you don’t need to book into a super hotel to feel the benefits of the many tech advancements in travel: hundreds of apps are streamlining journeys for everyone. ‘I travel a lot for work and like to take adventurous holidays in my time off,’ says Alex, 25, a lawyer working in central London, whose recent breaks have included a Swiss skiing holiday and a safari in the Maasai Mara. ‘Airline apps have made massive advancements, so I can change my flights last-minute if I need to. I also use a packing app called PackPoint, which tells me what I should take where based on the weather and what I’ll be doing.’

In the travel world, there really is an app for everything. Some of the best include Timeshifter, which helps you limit jet lag with a personalised plan based on sleep and circadian science, and RedZone, which uses information from government agencies to let you know of any crime or traffic accidents in the area. App in the Air is invaluable for monitoring delays and gate changes, so you needn’t always be checking those terminal screens. And TripIt will plan a seamless itinerary for you (just forward all your restaurant bookings, appointments and museum tickets and the app will do the rest).

It may be a while before we’re truly travelling like the Jetsons — air taxis and eco-planes, while in development, are still a few years off — but recent advances are enough to show that we’re heading there, and fast. Around the world in 80 days? It’s just a few taps on a smartphone away.