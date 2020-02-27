The Supreme Court struck down part of Missouri’s voter ID law. Republicans want to undo that.

Lisa Thorp, a Democratic election judge, consults with others as Mike Klenc fills out his provisional ballot envelope to vote at New City School on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Klenc did not bring any identification with him to vote for the 28th Ward Alderman position. “They were prepared, they knew the envelope,” said Klenc about the poll workers. “Some people are leaving with a (voting) sticker. I’m leaving with a receipt.” Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — After a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling scrapped part of the state’s voter ID law, a Republican plan to revive it won initial approval Wednesday.Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, is sponsoring the legislation, which he framed as an attempt to bring clarity to the state’s voter ID requirements. Both the General Assembly and Missouri voters have already overwhelmingly approved such rules, he said.“What I want to do is make sure the Supreme Court doesn’t have the final say over legislation,” Simmons said.In November 2016, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to move forward with a voter ID law.The Republican-led Legislature approved a law that directed voters to present a valid photo ID at the polls or else sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification. These other forms could include a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement.But last month, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that found the affidavit portion of the law was unconstitutional. The court’s opinion called the statutory language “misleading and contradictory.”Simmons’ proposal would replace the old sworn statement with a new one.Under his plan, voters without a valid ID could cast a provisional ballot, but they’d have to sign a form stating they’ll return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID to have their vote counted. The provisional ballot would also be counted if a person’s signature matches what’s on file with election authorities.This would mean no more bank statements or utility bills.“We simply took out the option related to showing a non-photo ID along with the associated affidavit statement,” Simmons said.House Democrats opposed the plan.Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, challenged the idea that voters had actually supported this type of voter ID rule.“The voters in Missouri said: ‘It’s cool that you guys are going to confirm that our voters are citizens,’” she said. “And you can do that by a form of identification that may include photo ID. That’s very different than saying we’re going to exclude all of these other forms.”The vote on the House floor Wednesday came after Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, announced his bid for reelection days before by vowing to undo the court’s decision.“I don’t care what the Supreme Court says,” he said at the state GOP’s annual convention, according to the Springfield News-Leader. “You all should make the decision, the people of the state.”During the debate, House Democrats tried several times to amend the legislation so that eligible voters would be automatically registered when they receive a photo ID.“This amendment is trying to make a very horrible bill a little better ,” said Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis.House Republicans objected to the idea, arguing that automatic registration would allow non-citizens to be enrolled as voters.Democrats’ efforts to amend the measure were unsuccessful. Simmons’ legislation still needs one more vote in the House. If approved, it will move to the Senate for consideration.The voter ID legislation is House Bill 1600.

