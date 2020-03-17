🔥The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Responds To Idris Elba’s Coronavirus Diagnosis🔥

The past week has been a whirlwind in the global news cycle, as concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow. The pandemic has caused the entertainment world to come to a screeching halt, as movies are pushed back and film sets are suspended. What’s more, a few high profile names have been diagnosed, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. While that beloved couple was recently discharged from the hospital, Idris Elba also revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. And now The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has broken his silence about this news.

Principal photography for The Suicide Squad only recently ended, after a long shoot. Idris Elba has a mysterious role in the highly anticipated blockbuster, after originally being rumored to be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. Elba recently posted a video revealing that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, encouraging the public to self-quarantine. James Gunn was recently asked about the actor’s diagnosis, saying:

We just texted and he seems in good spirits. He’s a great guy and he’s in my prayers. I’m concerned for him, of course, but right now he’s not exhibiting symptoms which is good. But it goes to show us all we could be contracting it from someone without symptoms out there- of whom there are many, because we aren’t set up to properly test folks in the US. So socially distance yourself as much as possible!

Well, that was honest. It looks like James Gunn and Idris Elba are still in regular contact, despite principal photography for The Suicide Squad coming to an end. What’s more, the 47 year-old actor seems to be in good spirits, as concern pours in from all over the world.

James Gunn’s update about Idris Elba comes from his personal Instagram page. The acclaimed filmmaker regularly uses social media to directly communicate with his legions of fans. The Gram became his primary outlet while filming The Suicide Squad, often doing informal Q&A’s, and shutting down rumors along the way. And Gunn’s most recent of these happened to include a question about Elba’s health.

For those who missed it, Idris Elba posted a video about his health status just yesterday, breaking the internet in the process. You can watch this address to the fans below, urging them to practice caution in the wake of the current global pandemic.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba’s diagnosis is an especially chilling one, as he wasn’t displaying any symptoms at the time of his testing. This is no doubt why officials are encouraging self-quarantine and curfews, as COVID-19 can be undetectable for those carrying the virus. Large groups are no longer permitted around the country and world, which has created a unique landscape for the entertainment world. Some studios are releasing movies to Video on Demand early, hoping to entertain and cash in as people are stuck in their homes.

The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.