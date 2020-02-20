🔥The Strokes review: Nostalgic noughties rock thrills Camden, but new stuff needs work🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Impossibly cool and almost instantly influential, The Strokes defined the early aughts to such a degree that they’ll remain forever shackled to the era.

It’s little wonder then that, at their first UK show since last summer’s All Points East, the New Yorkers opted to indulge our nostalgia rather than aggressively push material from forthcoming LP The New Abnormal.

Announced last week, the intimate Roundhouse date sold out in seconds, resulting in an atmosphere with all the rabid fervour of a club show an eighth of the size. Of course, the five-piece faced the hysteria as nonchalantly as ever, despatching a phenomenally tight one-two of early hit Someday and deep cut Automatic Stop before Julian Casablancas deigned to acknowledge the audience.

The 41-year-old remains as commanding a frontman as ever, and drew big laughs doing a deliberately absurd Q&A with bassist Nikolai Fraiture and delivering bone dry quips such as, “Only the sharp minds of the British understand the nuance of our music.”

Sonically, it felt similarly effortless as they powered through blistering renditions of the big singles, including Juicebox, Heart In A Cage and You Only Live Once. It was only with the new material that they came unstuck. Both of the previously unreleased tracks played felt under-rehearsed, and their anaemic arrangements did little to dispel the creeping doubt that The Strokes might be a spent force creatively.

Worse, Casablancas didn’t look like he particularly cared for either song, fumbling lyrics and performing with his back to the audience. The band should probably address this apathy if they want to be anywhere near as relevant to the 20s as they were to the 00s.

