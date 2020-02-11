🔥The Strokes announce last-minute London gig at the Roundhouse🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Strokes have announced details of a last-minute show at the Roundhouse.

The New York band, who today confirmed their latest album The New Abnormal would arrive on April 10, will come to the north London venue on February 19.

It is their only London date set for this year, coming as part of a tour across North America and Europe.

The band will be looking to make up for their last UK show, headlining at All Points East festival last summer, in which they were plagued by sound problems.

The New Abnormal is the first Strokes album since 2013’s Comedown Machine. They look set to air some fresh material at the Roundhouse show, including the first single off the new release, At The Door.

How to get tickets for The Strokes at the Roundhouse

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Friday February 14. They will be available to buy here.

