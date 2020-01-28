🔥The Strokes announce a trio of North American gigs🔥

The Strokes have announced a trio of North American shows as their 2020 live schedule continues to grow.

The band have already confirmed a series of tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic this year, including headline slots at Primavera Sound Festival and Best Kept Secret Festival.

The Strokes will now play three gigs in nine days in March, with Vancouver, Seattle and LA all set to receive a visit from the band.

Support on all three dates will come from Alvvays, while King Princess will join the bill for the LA gig on March 14. You can see details of the three North American shows below.

March



5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena



9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater



14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Tickets for the three gigs go on sale this Friday (January 31), with the LA show going on sale at 10AM (PST) and sales for the other two gigs going on sale at 12PM (PST).

The Strokes are expected to release a new album in 2020, with frontman Julian Casablancas having stoked fan excitement recently by telling the audience at the band’s New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn that they have “a new album coming out soon”.

“2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off,” he added. “And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them.

“You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honour to share the stage and this night with you guys.”