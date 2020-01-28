🔥The Stranglers announce last ever full UK tour🔥

The Stranglers have announced that they will be going on their final full UK tour.

They have promised to perform tracks that span their 45-year career together and are kicking off the tour in Lincoln in October 2020.

Don’t you worry, because you will definitely be hearing hits including Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By (and basically everything else).

‘The band have announced that they intend to take a step back from extensive tours with a full production in the UK and have released the details of a Final Full UK Tour which will consist of a mammoth 21-date itinerary spanning from late October through to late November,’ a statement was released on their social media.

‘Following the sold out Caerphilly Castle gig last year, a special Welsh show takes place at the 5,000 capacity Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff where the band played with Alice Cooper in October.

‘Mid tour, there are a pair of Scottish dates in Aberdeen and Glasgow plus a gig in Stoke, where the band haven’t played in many years.’

Just announced: Final Full UK Tour in Oct/Nov 2020. 21 gigs with Ruts DC in support. On presale Wed 29/1 10am and gen sale Fri 31/1 10am info https://t.co/7VpIg0kTEZ pic.twitter.com/kNsm6QbRZT — The Stranglers Site (@StranglersSite) January 27, 2020

The statement continued: ‘The band make a return to the City Hall in Sheffield as well as the De Montfort Hall in Leicester. Late on in the tour, there’s a show at the Manchester O2 Apollo and a Guildford hometown show before the tour finale at the O2 Academy Brixton.’

Joining them on the road are Ruts DC, a rock band known for their 1979 hit Babylon’s Burning.

The band is made up of Jean-Jacques Burnel, Dave Greenfield, Baz Warne and Jim Macaulay and this tour will be the last time fans get to see them playing together in a comprehensive touring format.

However, The Stranglers have said they aren’t officially calling it a day so you may get the chance to see them live… but separately.

Tickets for their tour go on sale on 31 January.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Oscars nominees gather for annual star-studded group picture but big names are missing

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres breaks down honouring ‘friend’ Kobe Bryant during heartbreaking speech to open chat show: ‘Life is short’





