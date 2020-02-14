🔥The Stranger soundtrack and theme tune: The songs featured in the hit Netflix show🔥
Psychological thriller The Stranger has been delighting fans since it landed on Netflix towards the end of January.
Based on the novel of the same name by American writer Harlan Coben, the drama follows husband and father Adam Price, whose life comes crashing down around him when he learns that his wife is keeping a secret from him.
Starring Richard Armitage and Dervla Kirwan, The Stranger has won over a legion of fans – thanks in no small part to is stellar soundtrack.
From Walking on Cars to Cutting Crew, there are a whole host of great tunes featured in the show. Here are all of the songs from season one…
What is the theme tune to The Stranger?
Monster, by the Irish four-piece Walking on Cars, is being used as the series’ theme tune.
You can listen to the song here.
The Stranger soundtrack
Desire TORA
Not What You Came Here For Gus & His Freaky Friends
I Love The Way You See the World Petter Carlsen
At Sunrise Secret Treehouse
Love Lost State of the Arts
Twisted The Como Brothers
Ride on Baby Orbo
State Calling Man Gus & His Freaky Friends
Morning Light Simen Lyngroth
Save Your Breath Vivillain
Killing My Love THIS IS ELLE
Song For My Father Norsk Råkk
Vinter i Nord Pål Dahlberg
All Night Long Seum Dero, Oliviya Nicole
Entropy Son Kuma
Young S O U N D S, Brianna Corona
It All Stays the Same Gus & His Freaky Friends
Right in Front of You Berith
Hiah CCA Jones
Superwall HVA
Waves Jackbow
I’ll Give In Aber
Snowfall William Hut
Deep Water Philly Billg, AWR, NAKED KOALA
Hard Labor Liqiud LTD
Ocean Catnip Cloud
The Failure of Barney Stinson Best laid plans
Shining Bright Ask Carol
Champagne Swing’it Dixieband
Imperfections Celine Dion
It’s a Sin Pet Shop Boys
The Sun Always Shines on T.V. a-ha
Save Yourself Gus & His Freaky Friends
Dancing in the Dark Bruce Springsteen
(I Just) Died In Your Arms Cutting Crew
She HVA
I think We’re Alone Now Tiffany
More Than I Can Do Steve Earle
While My Guitar Gently Weeps Regina Spektor
Try Pink
Elephant Gun Beirut
Walkin’ On The Sun Smash Mouth
Heartbeats The Knife
Human Behaviour Bjork
Closer Tegan and Sara
My Secret Skahjem
Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee
Ohh La La Goldfrapp
Up William Hut
I Need My Girl The National
God Don’t Leave Me Highasakite
If you want to listen to The Stranger soundtrack, you can follow the playlist on Spotify here. The Stranger is out now on Netflix.