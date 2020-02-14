🔥The Stranger soundtrack and theme tune: The songs featured in the hit Netflix show🔥

Psychological thriller The Stranger has been delighting fans since it landed on Netflix towards the end of January.

Based on the novel of the same name by American writer Harlan Coben, the drama follows husband and father Adam Price, whose life comes crashing down around him when he learns that his wife is keeping a secret from him.

Starring Richard Armitage and Dervla Kirwan, The Stranger has won over a legion of fans – thanks in no small part to is stellar soundtrack.

From Walking on Cars to Cutting Crew, there are a whole host of great tunes featured in the show. Here are all of the songs from season one…

What is the theme tune to The Stranger?

Monster, by the Irish four-piece Walking on Cars, is being used as the series’ theme tune.

You can listen to the song here.

The Stranger soundtrack

Desire TORA

Not What You Came Here For Gus & His Freaky Friends

I Love The Way You See the World Petter Carlsen

At Sunrise Secret Treehouse

Love Lost State of the Arts

Twisted The Como Brothers

Ride on Baby Orbo

State Calling Man Gus & His Freaky Friends

Morning Light Simen Lyngroth

Save Your Breath Vivillain

Killing My Love THIS IS ELLE

Song For My Father Norsk Råkk

Vinter i Nord Pål Dahlberg

All Night Long Seum Dero, Oliviya Nicole

Entropy Son Kuma

Young S O U N D S, Brianna Corona

It All Stays the Same Gus & His Freaky Friends

Right in Front of You Berith

Hiah CCA Jones

Superwall HVA

Waves Jackbow

I’ll Give In Aber

Snowfall William Hut

Deep Water Philly Billg, AWR, NAKED KOALA

Hard Labor Liqiud LTD

Ocean Catnip Cloud

The Failure of Barney Stinson Best laid plans

Shining Bright Ask Carol

Champagne Swing’it Dixieband

Imperfections Celine Dion

It’s a Sin Pet Shop Boys

The Sun Always Shines on T.V. a-ha

Save Yourself Gus & His Freaky Friends

Dancing in the Dark Bruce Springsteen

(I Just) Died In Your Arms Cutting Crew

She HVA

I think We’re Alone Now Tiffany

More Than I Can Do Steve Earle

While My Guitar Gently Weeps Regina Spektor

Try Pink

Elephant Gun Beirut

Walkin’ On The Sun Smash Mouth

Heartbeats The Knife

Human Behaviour Bjork

Closer Tegan and Sara

My Secret Skahjem

Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee

Ohh La La Goldfrapp

Up William Hut

I Need My Girl The National

God Don’t Leave Me Highasakite

If you want to listen to The Stranger soundtrack, you can follow the playlist on Spotify here. The Stranger is out now on Netflix.