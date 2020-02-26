🔥The Stranger season 2 seems unlikely at Netflix🔥

Photo: The Stranger.. Image Courtesy Netflix Do you want to see The Stranger season 2 on Netflix? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like The Stranger will be coming back for another season.The Stranger is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now. The Netflix original series, based on the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, premiered on the streaming service around the world on Monday, Jan. 30.Now, everyone wants to know when The Stranger season 2 is coming to Netflix.Well, we have some bad news on that front. It doesn’t look like there are any plans to bring The Stranger back for season 2 right now.According to a report from Digital Spy, Coben, who is also the creator of the series, claimed they only planned on this show being one season. Uh oh. That’s definitely not what Stranger fans were hoping to hear.Coben didn’t completely rule out the second season, though, according to the report. It sounds like they are going to see if the story presents itself and it makes sense moving forward.Here’s what Coben told Digital Spy:“We don’t think it’s fair to have one of those shows where they don’t give you all the answers, and you have to wait until season two before you get it,” Coben said. “This is a closed story. You learned all the answers by the end, and the ending is tremendously satisfying.”Most likely, The Stranger is not going to return for season 2. There are a number of other Coben projects in the works after the author and creator signed an exclusive deal with the streaming network.The Stranger season 2 would be interesting, I have to say. The first season ended in a way that left the door open a little bit for another season. We could see how Adam and his family are dealing with the loss of Corinne. They could also focus on how Johanna is doing and how she’s dealing with what happened.There’s also the element of focusing on all the secrets. Those secrets were the focus of the first season, right? Like, everything happened because all these people had secrets, and then everything kind of spun out of control.Well, now, Adam and Johanna are holding on to an even bigger secret, which would, then, open them up to more blackmail in the future.If the show comes back for season 2, that’s how it would have to play out. I don’t see it happening any other way.As mentioned, The Stranger season 2 seems unlikely at this point. Netflix might be able to convince Coben and the team to make another season because the show was so popular, but I really don’t see it happening.And, that’s probably for the best. The last thing fans should want is a mystery stretched over multiple seasons when the creator’s heart isn’t in it, right? If The Stranger team thinks this story is done, that’s probably how things should be left.Would you watch The Stranger season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!