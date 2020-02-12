🔥The Stranger memes: 10 of the funniest memes and reactions to the Netflix show🔥

Binge-worthy Netflix series The Stranger has been on the streaming site just a few weeks now, and has already won over plenty of fans.

The psychological thriller, based on the book by Harlan Coben, follows the life of Adam Price (played by Richard Armitage) – which comes crashing down when he learns his wife Corrine (Dervla Kirwan) has been keeping a dark secret from him.

How does he find out? A random woman in a baseball cap (à la You’s Joe Goldberg) comes up to him and dishes the dirt about his spouse’s fake pregnancy.

The plot then thickens when said woman, aka, the stranger, pretty much blackmails the entire community, threatening to expose their secrets.

The binge-worthy drama has won over plenty of fans (Netflix)

Here are the best reactions and memes about the Netflix show.

1) It’s safe to safe things did not end well for Louis. RIP.

2) Every turn a surprise

3) Anthony Head’s acting career boiled down to a coffee ad

4) Wait…what just happened?

5) Stirring the pot

6) That ending though…

7) New idea for The Simpsons?

8) The thirst is real

9) Don’t you dare

10) We. Need. Answers.

Season one of The Stranger is available on Netflix now.