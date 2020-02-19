🔥The State Against Mandela and the Others🔥

Summary:

2018 marks the centenary of Nelson Mandela's birth. He seized center stage during a historic trial in 1963 and 1964. But there were eight others who, like him, faced the death sentence. They too were subjected to pitiless cross-examinations. To a man they stood firm and turned the tables on the state: South Africa's apartheid regime was in the dock. Recently recovered archival recordings of those hearings transport us back into the thick of the courtroom battles.

Genre(s):

Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

105 min