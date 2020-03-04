🔥The sisterhood could do with being a bit kinder this International Women's Day — we've lost our way🔥

It’s International Women’s Day on Sunday. We women are thrifty, so we’ve made one day stretch out all week. It’s amazing what you can do with a stock cube. But, while I love celebrating brilliant women and their individual achievements, I feel kind of down about things. We aren’t exactly living in a feminist nirvana on either side of the pond. Political female leadership seems to mean discovering how many people you can bully while turning a blind eye to the economic injustice many women still face.

Women work for free for two months of the year as a result of the gender pay gap, according to the TUC. Today is the first day of the year that the average woman begins to get paid. Congratulations ladies. Don’t go spending it all at once now.

The Young Women’s Trust has a report out today which shows that the unpaid work many young women do, including cooking, cleaning, caring and admin, is worth £140 billion — £8 billion more than financial services. The Domestic Abuse Bill has returned to Parliament, which is positive, but campaigners fear there will not be the new and necessary funding for services to help the victims (still mainly women) and their children and work with perpetrators to prevent further abuse.

Who is making the case for these important but politically unsexy gender issues in the corridors of power when female advisers are being chased out and we have an alpha-driven government with a big majority and no opposition to speak of?

It feels like politics is failing women right now and that most of the big advances are coming from outside. It’s female activists from all ages and walks of life who are making change. Two of the most powerful moments in recent history have been the Repeal the 8th campaign which led to the legalisation of abortion in Ireland, and the #MeToo movement which finally lifted the veil of secrecy on sexual harassment. These were created by women for women, who came together and took action, often at great personal risk and cost. Female activists show courage and get things going, while politicians and celebrities are happy to jump on the bandwagon when it’s all up and running, ideally with a photocall in the gluten-free first-class buffet carriage.

I hope our record number of female MPs will learn from activists and channel their ability to collaborate and fight.

I was encouraged to see Conservative home office minister Victoria Atkins sitting next to Labour’s Rosie Duffield, who leads Labour’s women MPs working together with charities and the NatWest bank to end financial abuse. More of that please. But we also need women to come together. It feels like we are all pitted against each other, taking lumps out of each other on social media. And I make a special plea for some kindness to older women (not just because I’m heading there fast). This is a group that has lost out financially and held families and communities together for decades, but is invisible on screen, ignored in public policy and has its lived experiences routinely ridiculed.

The sisterhood could do with being a bit kinder, finding common ground and remembering who the real enemy is. That thing is called the patriarchy.

Bernie needs Joe-mentum to beat Trump

It wasn’t a super Tuesday for Bernie Sanders as Joe Biden cleaned up at last night’s primaries in the race to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate. I’m sad for Elizabeth Warren but she has plenty of time for another crack.

It turns out the US is indeed a country for old men, but I understand a lot of delegates felt that the most important factor was who could take on Trump. Sanders’s firebrand socialist style was only going to appeal to his devoted base and that won’t work. The only hope the Democrats have of beating Trump is to create a coalition of moderate Democrats and decent Republicans horrified by Trump. Consolidate and grow that union of voters, particularly in swing states, and they may have a shot, although I still think Trump will be hard to beat. But to have any chance, Sanders must display some grace, back Biden and get his people out when it counts. So far, that’s not looking promising.

Coronavirus confusion

I’m confused about coronavirus. I swing between dead calm and gibbering hysteria, although that’s normal for me. I feel this is a virus which can’t decide what it wants to be — grim reaper or the medical equivalent of the millennium bug?

It’s hard to know how to prepare as I got bored of stockpiling after Brexit. I worry I won’t be able to tell if I’m ill because I just work all the time and I’ve had a cold since 2014. A spot of self-isolating would be quite nice but only if I happento be in a swanky hotel.

However, the idea of being stuck at home is less appealing. Especially as it means I would have to tackle the mountain of laundry and other tedious chores. No thanks.