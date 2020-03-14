Quebecois auteur Robert Lepage’s achingly humane epic covering 54 years from the Hiroshima bomb earns its seven-hour running time.

Devised and honed by his company Ex Machina over more than two decades, a series of interwoven Japanese, European, Canadian and American narratives evolve at an organic pace.

Visually stunning, emotionally harrowing but often hilariously funny, it’s a gorgeous piece of total theatre.

It begins during the postwar occupation of Japan, where a US soldier conceives a child with a Japanese woman disfigured by the atom bomb blast.

From here stories elegantly unroll into bohemian New York in the 1960s, Expo ’70 in Osaka, and Amsterdam during the 1980s Aids crisis.

As the cumulative action approaches the year 1999, another thread reaches back to the Theresienstadt concentration camp during the Holocaust.

The performances are as understated as the narrative is unhurried, and all the more powerful for that. There are a couple of tonal misfires, but not many.

The main set – also conceived by Lepage – of a simple house on the River Ota, dazzlingly blossoms and refolds itself into a subway station, a hotel room, a grotesque hall of mirrors.

Many factors that sound pretentious or offputting here prove liberating and involving.

Global stories are filtered through a French-Canadian perspective, so a large chunk of the action is in French, some of it daringly translated into deadpan English by a Japanese interpreter.

There are theatrical in-jokes and repeated references to Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, the writings of Yukio Mishima and classical Japanese music and dance.

Yet Seven Streams is accessible to everyone – at least everyone who can spare seven hours. It is a work that demands to be taken on its own terms.

At time of writing there are still tickets available for the remaining performances. If it’s the last thing you see before London’s theatres are forced to close, you won’t regret it.

Until March 22 (020 7452 3000, nationaltheatre.org.uk)

