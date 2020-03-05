🔥The Secret Garden Trailer: Colin Firth Stars In New Magical Adaptation🔥

Beloved novels have often been adapted for the screen, helping to keep traditional alive and tell the story to a new generation. Greta Gerwig had great success with her non-linear approach at Little Women, and next up we’ll get a new version of The Secret Garden. Based off the beloved 1911 novel of the same name, this latest film version really amps up the magic, and has a strong cast that includes Colin Firth and Harry Potter fan favorite Julie Walters.

The Secret Garden is directed by Marc Munden, in perhaps his biggest profile gig yet. Written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, the movie will tell the iconic tale of Mary Lennox, who is sent to live with her stern uncle during a cholera outbreak. She eventually finds the titular secret garden, and the magic within. Check out the first trailer below.

This trailer opens up with a bit of narration, presumably from an adult version of Mary Lennox. She indicates she’s got a story to tell, all about the magical adventures she has as a young girl. After being orphaned she was sent to live with her Uncle, and things soon got out of hand.

More to come…