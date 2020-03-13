Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Secret Garden has become the latest film to be postponed amid coronavirus fears.

The movie had been due for release on April 3, but will now come out on August 14.

Studio Canal released a statement, saying: “As a film that appeals so strongly to a family and older audience, we have taken the decision to move out of a potentially high-risk period as the coronavirus situation continues to escalate.

“We want the biggest possible audience to discover our beautiful film in due course.”

The film follows the likes of Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, A Quiet Place 2, and No Time To Die in postponing due to fears over the pandemic.

Films impacted by the coronavirus outbreak so far

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden tells the story of a young girl discovering a magical, hidden garden.

The film stars the likes of Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters.