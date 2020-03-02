🔥The Secret Garden 2020 UK release date, cast, trailer and plot details revealed🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A classic children’s story is being adapted for the screen next year, with The Secret Garden arriving in UK cinemas in the spring.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the story of a young girl discovering a magical, hidden garden has remained a favourite for more than a hundred years.

It’s been adapted for film three times before, in 1911, 1949 and most famously for the 1993 version starring Dame Maggie Smith – and now, a new version is heading to the screen.

This is everything you need to know about the new Secret Garden film.

What is The Secret Garden about?

The story follows a young girl named Mary Lennox, who loses both her parents during a cholera outbreak at the turn of the 20th century. She becomes ill herself and is forced to relocate to Yorkshire to live with her uncle Archibald Craven, where she is looked after by the family maids Mrs Medlock and Martha Sowerby.

During her time there, she explores the grounds of the house and discovers a hidden walled garden, previously looked after by her late aunt. There, she begins her rehabilitation, and helps to transform the neglected space into an idyllic garden once again.

While the novel was set in the Edwardian era, the new adaptation will move the narrative to post WWII Britain.

Lead role: Dixie Egerickx stars as Mary Lennox

Who’s in the cast with Julie Walters and Colin Firth?

Dixie Egerickx appears in the lead role of Mary Lennox, having previously had parts in The Little Stranger and TV series Patrick Melrose. Her character is the emotional heart of the story, and finds solace in the garden after her family tragedy and being forced to relocate from her home in India. Her uncle Archibald – played by Oscar winner Colin Firth – takes her in, but initially appears as a standoffish and emotionally distant figure in her life.

Dame Julie Walters stars as Mrs Medlock – the maid who runs the household. Elsewhere, Isis Davis plays Mary, Amir Wilson plays Dickon and Jemma Powell plays Grace Craven.

Marc Munden directs the movie. The filmmaker is perhaps best known for his work on TV shows Utopia and National Treasure.

Trailer

The first trailer, at the top of the page, offers a glimpse of the uplifting tone of the film. We see a robin guiding Mary towards the hidden key, before encountering the garden in full bloom. We also witness the beginning of Mary’s friendship with Dickon, as the two explore the grounds together, before watching the first meeting between Mary and Colin Craven (Edan Hayhurst) – the 10-year-old son of Archibald, who is treated as an invalid.

When is the new Secret Garden movie released in the UK?

The film will be released on April 10 2020.

