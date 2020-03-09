🔥The Second Woman: How to get tickets to Ruth Wilson's play at London's Young Vic🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Ruth Wilson’s return to the West End this summer will certainly be a test of stamina, as the actress is set to star in a 24-hour-long show at the Young Vic.

The award-winning performer will feature in the UK premiere of The Second Woman — a production inspired by John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night.

Wilson is set to take on the lead role of Virginia and will perform the exact same scene over and over with different men.

Directed by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, the show was first seen in Australia but is coming to London this June as part of international performance festival LIFT.

The Second Woman has been created by an all-female identifying and non-binary team, who will capture and mix the live action on cameras — as it unfolds on the night.

Here’s everything to know about getting tickets for the production.

What is The Second Woman about?

The show is based around one concept — the same scene on a loop.

But perhaps what makes this show incredibly unique (alongside the fact that it runs for 24 hours) is that the role of Marty will be played by 100 different men. Each one will star alongside Wilson as she performs the same scene again and again.

This unusual format is designed to shift the meaning of each intimate exchange, offering a performance which examines gender and power in relationships.

When is The Second Woman coming to the Young Vic?

The show is on for one day only, on Friday June 14. It will start at 4pm and run until 4pm on Saturday June 15.

How to get tickets to the show

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 3pm — with the option to either purchase a £45 ticket for the whole 24-hour period, or a £25 one for a timed interval.

There will also be £15 tickets available to buy on the day of the performance.

Who’s in the cast with Ruth Wilson?

Apart from Ruth Wilson, no other cast members have been announced, but the Young Vic has revealed that most of the male performers will be from a non-acting background.

In terms of the creative crew, EO Gill and Anna Breckon will lead video design, alongside Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett on lighting design. Nina Buchanan will be behind sound design, whereas hair and makeup is to be be led by Sophie Roberts.

