🔥The search is on to find the best new London and commuter family homes🔥

What a relief it is to see a new generation of family houses with fresh design ideas pushing aside those predictable boxy houses you see everywhere that have rigidly defined rooms for sleeping, eating and relaxing.

Buyers across the price spectrum, whether they are a young couple looking for a modestly priced house or a high-earning professional family in the commuter belt, are looking for something more imaginative and sustainable.

On many wish lists are a light-filled, open-plan interior, a combined kitchen/family hub, an entertaining space, manageable garden, bedrooms with en suite, smart home technology and “green” design elements that reduce carbon footprints and promote wellbeing.

This is where developers have a chance to excel in this year’s Evening Standard New Homes Awards.

New Homes Awards 2020: click here to enter

The best newly built homes have flexible interiors, perhaps a “bonus room” in the attic, a roof terrace as well as a garden, or a double-height atrium with gallery-style landing.

There might be a home cinema room, an upstairs utility room, or a glazed internal courtyard for year-round sheltered outside space. Then comes a zoned area for home working, or even a self-contained annexe for a nanny or guests.

More developers are taking inspiration from North America and Scandinavia, where relaxed, open-plan layouts, unfussy interior design and clever storage ideas have been in use for decades.

Docklands: residents can travel from Pontoon Dock or West Silvertown on the DLR, and on to Canning Town for the Jubilee Line (Jack Hobhouse)

New homes for families in the city

While for many, suburbia is the preferred place for family living, the capital is swinging back into fashion.

Remarkably, a decade ago, new-build houses in London were an endangered species, with fewer than 1,100 under construction, and only 155 in inner boroughs.

To find out about the different categories and how to nominate a home, call Avril on 01568 708163 or email avril@signaturevents.co.uk

But there has been a big turnaround. This is due mainly to a change in planning priorities, ending the overemphasis on small apartments for singles and childless couples and reversing the exodus of families by promoting so-called “balanced communities” offering schools, libraries, parks and shops.

Royal Wharf, a 3,385-home waterfront neighbourhood in Docklands, is a noteworthy example of this fresh approach. While its 310 houses — the biggest new batch in London — are defiantly modern, the neighbourhood’s layout is inspired by Georgian design principles, with homes set out in an uncomplicated street pattern, or grid, with squares, public gardens and parks helping to create a calm, safe environment for children.

Royal Wharf is also getting its own primary school plus a riverboat pier and a Docklands Light Railway station that will plug residents into Crossrail.

Royal Wharf: a collection of modern houses in Docklands, arranged in a uncomplicated grid street pattern, with gardens and parks

Almost half of this mainly low-rise neighbourhood is open green space, with outdoor areas specifically designed to promote health and fitness. Activities co-ordinated by the on-site leisure complex include yoga sessions under trees, circuit training around the lawns, jogging and cycling along paths and walks along the riverside promenade.

Some houses revive the classical architectural feature of the “piano nobile”, or noble floor. From a wide entrance hallway, a feature staircase leads to a high-ceiling first-floor lounge, akin to a Georgian drawing room, with views across the open spaces. At ground level is a large open-plan kitchen-diner with bi-folding doors opening on to a private garden.

The houses also have roof terraces large enough for toddlers to play safely, and have been designed for families to grow.

Four-bedroom duplexes have also been designed with families in mind. These homes have large terraces and a mews-like quality, with the front door facing on to a communal courtyard.

Prices from £780,000. Call 020 3813 3448.

From £1 million: classical-style houses at Magna Carta Park in Runnymede, Surrey

A bluebell wood, perfect for the kids

Magna Carta Park is a country equivalent to one of these new city neighbourhoods.

This parkland estate takes its name from the very place in Runnymede, Surrey, where King John and rebel barons signed the famous “charter of rights” more than 800 years ago.

The development has 33 classical-style houses priced from £1 million to £4.5 million, and is set in 57 acres of woodland and landscaped gardens.

Of course, sites of such huge historical sensitivity and with such a unique national heritage value cannot simply be built over and this project has been more than 10 years in the making.

All homes have views of the grounds, a walled garden sanctuary and bluebell wood, while residents amenities include a tennis club, spa, pitch and putt golf, bar and library. Call Knight Frank on 01483 564660.

Future proofing in Kent

A future-proof buy: Chris Yates and Charlotte Alexander have extra rooms ready for children at their new Kent house

‘Our home suits us now and will work when we have children’ NEW houses that allow families to put down roots do not have to cost a fortune City of London employees Charlotte Alexander and Chris Yates traded up to a £470,000 three-bedroom house near Sevenoaks in Kent that gives them room to grow.

“We aim to start a family soon and live here for 15 years,” says Charlotte, 31, who works for a financial services company. “We couldn’t afford one of London’s nicer areas, so extended our search. Our priority was a low-maintenance house that suited us now and far into the future, in a location with a quick commute to the City.

“We wanted the extra rooms ready and waiting rather than us having to face the upheaval of moving later. It’s not a huge house, but is really space efficient, with the emphasis on the ground-floor living area, which links with the garden.”

Fernham Homes, the developer, is selling similar houses at Boughton Park, in picturesque Boughton Monchelsea village three miles from Maidstone centre. Prices from £399,995. Call 01622 230361 for more information.

Modern townhouse and a fast commute

Gabriel Square in St Albans is a refreshing break with the usual commuter-land offering of Georgian and Victorian lookalikes.

The 52 townhouses overlook a smartly landscaped square and have 2,000sq ft of space spread across four levels. All this wowed the Alishah family — parents Shon and Ilona and their children Viola, Celia and Sebastian.

“We rented one of the houses first and were quickly convinced we should buy,” says Shon, 47, a company director who takes the 20-minute train for his commute to London. “The house is distinctly modern with a flexible floorplan, and is much wider than it appears from the outside.”

From £965,000: sleek modern family townhouses with garden, parking, roof terrace and smart penthouse-style master suite at Gabriel Square in commuter-friendly St Albans, Herts

There are bespoke Corian surfaces and a uniting light oak timber floor throughout, while an innovation is a moveable kitchen island on wheels. And as well as a rear garden, the homes have a secluded roof terrace. Some also have an integral garage while others have a lower-floor entrance to the underground car park that’s hidden below the garden square.

For lovers of this type of architecture, the white-walled interiors are in harmony with the sleek limestone-clad exterior.

Prices from £965,000. Call 01727 226 881.

Prices from £1,095,000: four- and five-bedroom houses feature a family kitchen/ living/dining space with a glass wall opening to the garden at Lawrie Park Place in Sydenham

Lawrie Park Place, in Sydenham, south-east London, has 27 four- and five-bedroom houses in a tree-lined conservation area.

Clad sympathetically in warm yellow stock bricks, with gabled roofs and bay windows, the architectural highlight is a large open-plan family kitchen/ dining/living space with a glass wall linking the garden. From £1,095,000 for 1,776sq ft. Call 020 8001 1454.