🔥The Seagull at the Playhouse Theatre: First look at Emilia Clarke and Indira Varma in West End rehearsals🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The first pictures of Emilia Clarke in rehearsals for her West End debut as Nina in Chekhov’s The Seagull have been released.

She is one of a number of stars appearing in director Jamie Lloyd’s production at the Playhouse Theatre in March. Indira Varma, Tamzin Outhwaite and Robert Glenister are also among the cast.

Anya Reiss’s adaptation of Chekhov’s play gives the Russian drama a contemporary twist, moving the action to the Isle of Man.

Varma, who plays famous actress Arkadina in the play, told the Standard: “It’s great fun because he’s written quite a monster of a woman but what’s so lovely about Chekhov is no character is one dimensional, they are all human deep down even if they behave badly.”

The Seagull is the latest in a series of star-studded West End revivals by Lloyd. His production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy, closes this coming weekend following a sold-out and acclaimed run. The Standard’s five star review called it “the most breathtakingly exciting show in London right now”.

Next up, Jessica Chastain will make her West End debut in June as Nora in Lloyd’s production of A Doll’s House.

The Seagull cast is completed by Sophie Wu, Danny Ashok, Patrick Robinson, Seun Shote, Daniel Monks and Tom Rhys Harries.

The Jamie Lloyd Company will also offer 15,000 free tickets to the production, with many at £15 for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker’s allowance, as part of a commitment to widening access to the West End.

The Seagull will run at the Playhouse Theatre from March 11-May 30.

Buy tickets for The Seagull with GO London

London theatre to look forward to in 2020

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets