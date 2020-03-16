🔥The scenic route: e-biking through Austria's Lake District🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Stopping by the lakeside beach, it’s hard not to be rendered speechless by the kind of zappy blue-green that looks like it’s been run through a Photoshop filter. It’s the colour I associate with Instagram — particularly the stories of influencers warned to stay away from bodies of cyan water that turn out to have obtained their otherworldly hue from poisonous chemicals. But the Wolfgangsee is as far from toxic as it’s possible to get: the water is drinking quality, the fabled cleanliness held up by the EU as the bar to which all lesser lakes should aspire. We test this theory 40 minutes later as we down bikes and take the plunge into the cool blue. I take a sip as I swim, and yes, it tastes as fresh as if I were slaking my thirst from a mountain stream.

This pretty corner of Salzburgerland in north-west Austria is pure Sound of Music territory — it’s where Maria did her spinning and singing about the hills — and there are myriad tours to prove it. But we are eschewing the warbling guide and taking ourselves exploring using pedal power on this, our first ever cycling holiday.

I was daunted at the prospect of spending longer than 45 minutes on two wheels. What if I couldn’t hack it? But it turns out I’m a natural — when helped out by unnatural means. The hire shop in the town of St Gilgen trundles out two state-of-the-art e-bikes for us. The man recommends sticking to the lowest “eco” setting on the flat lakeside paths and we nod politely before cranking our steeds up to “turbo” mode the second we get them outside. It is like a very strong hand is gently pushing me along the trail and I am moving my feet mainly for show.

All my worries dissipate and I simply drink in the knockout scenery — forest, fields and mountain peaks all surround that flashy lake centrepiece as we fly from St Gilgen to St Wolfgang over the other side of the water. It’s supposed to take 90 minutes but we’re there in just over 60 (thanks turbo mode). The only problem with e-bike life is that you don’t quite feel you’ve earned your gut-busting Austrian lunch, which of course you’re going to eat regardless. We hole up in the 19th-century Romantik Hotel im Weissen Rössl, where mountain views accompany traditional knödel dumplings at the waterside restaurant.

(NORBERT EISELE-HEIN)

Afternoons are spent viewing our lake from on high, along with six of its neighbours, atop the 1,732m Schafberg peak, reached by the glorious SchafbergBahn cog railway, and deep-diving into Austrian sauna culture at the Wellness-Alm am Wolfgangsee, where four indoor pools, three outdoor pools and eight saunas are spread over three floors. Rarely have I felt such a combination of relaxed, exhilarated, awe-struck and food-stuffed on one holiday.

But a trip to the Austrian lakes wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Austrian Lake District. Where the UK version is stacked with tourists, this iteration in Salzburger Seenland is the epitome of demure tranquillity, despite its proximity to the city of

Salzburg (40 minutes away by train). We base ourselves next to the Mattsee lake; with water the colour of faded denim, its beauty lacks the dazzling showiness of the Wolfgangsee but is altogether more refined, slowly revealing itself to those who stay a while. We admire its glimmer from the shore over a six-course tasting menu on the Hotel Seewirt’s terrace.

The next day we take on what the tourist board calls “nature’s velodrome”, trialling a brand new bike trail (one of 18 in the local area) that guides us around three neighbouring lakes: Mattsee, Grabensee and Obertrumersee. It feels more of a proper adventure than our Wolfgangsee excursions, taking us up undulating hills, through fir tree-strewn slopes and across cornfields, making us work for it a little bit more as we follow the signs all the way to the pin-drop quiet town of Obertrum.

The glimmering Mattsee lake

That night, we rest our not-so-weary legs as we listen to modern takes on classical music from jazzy quartet Janoska Ensemble at Schloss Mattsee, the town’s castle-cum-concert venue. It’s part of the Diabelli Summer Festival, which manages to draw illustrious acts from all over Europe to this sleepy pocket of Austria.

Violins are played at searing speeds to a backdrop of the Mattsee, which softly melts out of view as the sky dims. There may not be any nearby hills to be alive with the sound of it but as the music swirls across the inky water, I think Maria would have got a kick out of this place, too.

Details

Ryanair (Ryanair.com) flies direct from London Stansted to Salzburg from £51 return. Doubles at Hotel Hollweger in St Gilgen from £118, half-board. Hotel Seewirt in Mattsee has doubles from €256, half-board.salzburgerland.com.