🔥The Royal Opera House launches free online ballet and opera broadcasts🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Royal Opera House is introducing a free programme of online shows and masterclasses, as productions have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ballets and operas will be available on demand via Facebook and YouTube, as well as being broadcast live around the world.

They will also be offering behind-the-scenes looks behind the Royal Opera House’s now closed doors.

The programme begins today, with a 30-day free trial on Marquee TV, which contains a range of productions including Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and La traviata.

The free live broadcasts will begin on March 27, and then be available on demand. The Royal Ballet’s 2010 production of Peter and the Wolf will be the first, followed by opera Acis and Galatea on April 3, Così fan tutte on April 10 and ballet the Metamorphosis on April 17. More will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Royal Opera House also has content available on BBC iPlayer, including Mayerling, Pappano’s Greatest Arias and Darcey Bussell: Looking for Margot.

The New York Metropolitan Opera also this week announced it would be showing archived productions on its website to “provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times”.