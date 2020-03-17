The Rolling Stones’ tour is postponed including Dome at America’s Center date

FILE – This Aug. 22, 2019 file photo shows, from left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing in Pasadena, Calif. The band announced Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, that they will kick off a 15-city leg of their No Filter tour beginning in May 2020 in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Rolling Stones announced it’s postponing its upcoming “No Filter” tour that was playing the Dome at America’s Center on June 27. The expected postponement comes in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. The band posted the announcement on Twitter today.Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.The tour was scheduled to begin May 8 in San Diego.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

