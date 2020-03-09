🔥The Rock’s Latest Black Adam Tease Warns DC’s ‘Hierarchy Of Power’ Is About To Change🔥

The Rock has been on board to play Black Adam for as long as most of the current crop of DC movies have been in development, and now, after years of wondering, we’re finally about to stop waiting and get Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. And one thing is certain, The Rock is hyping up this movie like you would not believe. The man is apparently putting forth an entirely unique effort in the gym to get ready for Black Adam.

The Rock is also promising that when Black Adam makes his DC universe debut, that will change the “heirarchy of power” in the universe. It has to be said, based on how Dwayne Johnson looks here, I certainly believe him. Check it out.

This isn’t the first time that Dwayne Johnson has promised a change to the “hierarchy” of power in the DC Universe. It seems that when Black Adam debuts, Johnson thinks he’ll become the biggest and baddest dude we’ve seen in the franchise so far. Certainly, simply by virtue of being played by The Rock, that seems quite likely.

Of course, the more interesting part of the statement may be the fact that Dwayne Johnson is referencing the DC Universe at all. For the most part, the entire concept of a DC cinematic universe has been largely forgotten about. While recent films like Birds of Prey and Shazam! have taken place in the same world as Justice League, the fact that this was the case was hardly important.

The fact that Black Adam might end up being the most powerful person in the DC Universe is only really important if the character ends up crossing paths with other contenders for that title, like Superman or Wonder Woman. Fans would certainly love to see that, but at this point it seems unlikely that there are any plans for such a thing.

While we don’t really even know what the Black Adam movie is all about for sure, expectation is that the film will act as a sort of prequel to Shazam!, as the character was referenced, though not by name, briefly in that film. So one assumes that Black Adam and Shazam will come face-to-face at some point down the road, but whether it ever expands beyond that is anybody’s guess.

Perhaps, now that DC has found regular box office and critical success by making strong individual films, the studio will take a chance combining these popular heroes down the road.

Black Adam is finally going before cameras this summer after years of waiting. Seeing The Rock is a superhero movie is one of those things that seemed so incredibly obvious it’s almost unbelievable that it’s taken this long to actually happen. Black Adam is set to hit theaters in December of 2021.