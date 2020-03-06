🔥The Rock Shares Hilarious Jumanji Bloopers With Kevin Hart Ahead Of DVD Release🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We might earn a commission once you select or buy things via links.

There ain’t no party such as a Rock and Kevin Hart party, as evidenced again and again prior to the release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the duo’s newer hit Jumanji: ANOTHER Level. The movie is getting ready to hit DVD now, Blu-ray and Digital and the fun apparently isn’t over yet because of a fresh blooper real.

Taking to social media marketing this week, Dwayne Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes moments form ANOTHER Level that basically should be attractive to fans, specially the fans who’ve followed his all-in-good-fun, banter-filled relationship with Kevin Hart.

If you’ve seen Jumanji: ANOTHER Level you need to know that the amazing premise of the newer Jumanji movies follows another band of characters hopping in to the game avatars played by The Rock and Kevin Hart. This right time around, Dwayne Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone is inhabited by Danny DeVito’s character Eddie and Kevin Hart’s Mouse Finbar is inhabited by Danny Glover’s Milo.

This implies for a big swath of ANOTHER Level, The Hart and Rock are doing impressions of both famous Danny’s. That’s what these bloopers are about, including a funny though-joke about a dude named Carl.

Through the entire early press run for Jumanji: ANOTHER Level, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were naturally paired and really seemed to be getting the best time with the gig. Given these were mimicking acting icons these times, it’s no wonder they could have had more pleasurable with the roles in the sequel or at the very least felt like these were challenging. Apparently, they even spent a lot of time on the group of the Jumanji movie regularly doing bad Scottish accents, so that they were having a ball before, during and well after filming.

In true to life Johnson and Hart are buddies and the former even helped out the latter after his car crash this past year. The Rock was on his honeymoon when Kevin Hart handled a horrible motor vehicle accident and subsequent surgical intervention, and Dwayne Johnson cut his vacation short to cover for Hart during a planned appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Ultimately, Jumanji: ANOTHER Level was a large hit and is still creating a little moolah in theaters. We’ll need to wait if the studio signs on for Jumanji 4, but also for now we are able to relieve the magic through the big entertainment release for the film, which comes filled with scene breakdowns and a gag reel.

Jumanji: ANOTHER Level happens to be on Digital and you will be hitting homes via hard copies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K starting on March 17. It is possible to order your personal copy now.