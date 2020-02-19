🔥The remote region of British Columbia at the heart of the blockade protests🔥

EDMONTON — If you were to set out from Edmonton, and head west along the Yellowhead Trail, the hum of the asphalt will, in a handful of hours, bring you to Jasper National Park.

From there, you’re given options: If you press westward, the highway splits north to Prince George along Highway 16 and south on Highway 8 to Kamloops. Either way you go, you’re driving through rugged mountains and daunting evergreen forests, some of the most majestic and ethereal beauty Canada has to offer.

The wise man’s heart inclines to the right, the Bible says, and on this route, that means north. Should you carry on for hundreds upon hundreds of kilometres, you’ll arrive at the heart of a pipeline dispute.

By now, the specifics of the dispute in this remote quadrant of British Columbia are reasonably well known. The Coastal GasLink pipeline project runs roughly 670 kilometres through the British Columbia interior and, for some 190 kilometres, crosses a swath of land that the Wet’suwet’en consider their own. Jurisdiction over this territory, all 22,000 square kilometres of it, is claimed by the hereditary chiefs, some of whom also oppose the pipeline project.

But for many Canadians, this region of the country is little more than a postage stamp-sized chunk of B.C., tucked away somewhere between Dawson Creek and Kitimat, where most people never even think about going.

The forests are mostly pine and fir. Grizzly bears that live in the area have been killed by ranchers, and logging has reduced the forest ranges where they roam.

There are some small towns in this neck of the woods. The people of Houston, population 3,000, have long made their living in forestry. There’s also Smithers, Telkwa and Burns Lake, and the First Nations communities in the area, such as Hagwilget, Moricetown, Wet’suwet’en Village, Broman Lake, Decker Lake and Francois Lake.

Hundreds of lakes dot the landscape, ringed by mountains of varying ruggedness, as one works their way through British Columbia.

Waterways wend their way throughout the region. The Bulkley River runs northwest to the Skeena River, and the Nchako river heads southeast to the Fraser River near Prince George. Fish are abundant: salmon and steelhead, kokanee, sockeye and trout.



A notice from RCMP to clear the road sits on trees placed across a road to block access to Gidimt’en checkpoint near Houston B.C., on Jan. 8, 2020.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/File

When settlers arrived, the area was described in terms you’d expect: “Its streams that have run idly to the sea since the dawn of creation, will supply inexhaustible water-power,” says a 1914 promotional brochure for Smithers.

About 25,000 people live on Wet’suwet’en traditional territory, about 5,000 of them are Wet’suwet’en.

Creatures big and small live live on the Wet’suwet’en land. Moose, a highly valued game species, roam the territory, though the population declined by one-fifth between 2004 and 2012, says a B.C. government report on the Wet’suwet’en region.

Caribou, black bears and mountain goats also populate the region. Two populations of goats, on Nanika Mountain and Nadina Mountain, are fully within Wet’suwet’en territory.

Nadina Mountain, an isolated granite mountain, 30 kilometres from Houston, is traditional hunting territory for the Wet’suwet’en. It is home to a rare whitebark pine tree species, which in turn is food for Clark’s Nutcrackers, a unique bird species in B.C.

