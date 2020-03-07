the-real-“rosie-the-riveter”-dies-at-age-95

The real "Rosie the Riveter" dies at age 95

The character of Rosie the Riveter holds an iconic place in U.S. culture and embodies the can-do spirit of American women during World War II. Rosalind Walter, the inspiration behind the symbol, died in Manhattan recently at the age of 95. Walter was just 19 when she volunteered to take a night shift position on an assembly line. After being profiled in a local newspaper in 1942, songwriters Redd Evans and Jogn Jacob Loeb penned the tune, “Rosie the Riveter,” which became a big radio hit and cemented Walter’s place in American history.

