🔥The Reader: We made maths lessons free — follow our lead🔥

As schools are in lockdown, I am pleased to say that Exemplar Education is making its entire maths library of more than 2,000 online maths lessons (for Year 1 to GCSE) available to all UK children for free at mathsforfree.co.uk.

With millions of parents now thinking about how to ensure continuity of learning, is it not time that more education businesses stepped up to support the nation’s families and children? As schools grind to a halt for all but the children of key workers and vulnerable children, the parents doing their very best at home need resources to hand.

I encourage others in the education community to open up access to their home-based solutions and join us in supporting parents and families everywhere. Steve O’Hara, Director of Education, Exemplar Education

Editor’s reply

Dear Steve

It is heartwarming to see how organisations are coming together to help educate our children at this tough time.

Rivalries are being forgotten and schools that have traditionally been in competition are collaborating. Some are forming clusters to educate the children of key workers, while others are sharing online resources.

Private and state schools, primaries and secondaries, are all coming up with ways to support each other. Even Eton has made free online courses available to state-school pupils. When this is all over, our competitive school system may have changed forever.Anna Davis, Education Editor

Long shot, but…​

I think the Open golf should go ahead without spectators and be shown on all TV channels. Loudspeakers could be put around every green to mimic cheers and clapping when someone has a good shot or putt, in order to give it a bit of atmosphere. Richard Farrar