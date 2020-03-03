🔥The Reader: Virus has exposed our global health systems🔥

The Covid-19 epidemic is punching way above its weight in terms of its economic effects relative to the current number of cases and deaths. This disproportionate effect stems, in part, from the interdependent nature of the global economy, with China playing an especially important role as both a major market and a source of critical materials in countless supply chains. It also has to do with the uncertainty surrounding the virus and our collective sensitivity to risk.

Covid-19 will require a non-trivial response on a global scale. Big steps are needed going forward, including sustained and substantial investment in, and improved co-ordination of, our pandemic preparedness and response mechanisms. It’s time for the cycle of panic and neglect to come to an end.

As the old proverb goes, “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” It’s hard to say how many times we’ve been fooled by now. Let’s not get fooled again.David E Bloom and Daniel Cadarette, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health

The rapid escalation of coronavirus has thrown our health systems into a not entirely flattering light.

Staff at Public Health England, a small government organisation outside the NHS, are working seven days a week and are at risk of burnout. Calls to NHS 111 take an age to answer. Intensive care beds in the NHS were already at 90 per cent-plus capacity.

The suggestion of calling up a Dad’s Army of retired GPs seems ill-advised as they belong to the two most at risk categories: the elderly and health workers.

Wellcome Director Jeremy Farrar says a $10 billion commitment from the World Bank is urgently required. Research into finding a vaccine is progressing at pace but is probably a year away. Of more pressing concern is readying poorer nations.

We have enjoyed the benefits of globalisation, now we are seeing its risks. Ross Lydall, Health Editor

20mph zone will increase pollution​

The intention of TfL to reduce 30mph speed limits to 20mph [“C-charge zone speed limit cut to 20mph from Monday”, February 27] is disastrous for air pollution and accidents. This will cause an increase in pollution and an increase in the likelihood of an accident, simply because vehicles will be on the road longer for the same journey distance.

I carried out research on this for the Department for Transport a few years ago (published by the Transport Research Laboratory), so TfL and the Mayor know they will be causing vast amounts of air pollution.

The increased air pollution in recently implemented 20mph zones has been often reported in the Evening Standard.

This insane decision should never be implemented. Clearly TfL has failed to assess the impact of this proposal on climate change.Jon Wallsgrove

TfL should google ‘underselling’​

£2 million for a year’s advertising by Google on London’s Underground is laughable. With 5,686 readers across the network that amounts to £351 per reader for the year or 96p per day per reader!

Who brokered such a shocking deal for TfL? Google must be rubbing their hands with glee.Miles Barton

The quiet power of a trouser suit​

I would like to take issue with some of the points Helen Lewis raised [“If you want equality, start with the politics of power dressing”, February 28 ]. Women can dress in a trouser suit, not pantsuit, as we would call them rather than the American word. In fact the suit doesn’t have to be a sober navy.

Angela Merkel has remained German Chancellor without bothering with “power dressing” and now we have a European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, who also prefers dressing simply in trousers and blouses.

Yet if women politicians in this country want to dress as they wish, it doesn’t seem to affect their rise to the highest position. Theresa May I am sure has no desire to dress in a navy suit and dark shoes without her chunky jewellery.

Most women, like men, usually dress according to the occasion. An MP wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the Commons didn’t go down well, as would be the same if a male MP appeared dressed for his morning run.Linda Green