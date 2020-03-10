🔥The Reader: Virus budget must give aid to small businesses🔥

Tomorrow’s Budget is set to be dominated by one issue. The Chancellor should recognise that mitigating the impacts of coronavirus on small businesses means delivering on promises, as well as making new ones.

The Tory manifesto pledged an increase in the employment allowance, a reduction in business rates, reform, not removal, of entrepreneurs’ relief, and an end to our late payment crisis.

Where fresh measures are concerned, the reintroduction of a statutory sick pay rebate for small firms is a must. Equally, with April soon upon us, HMRC needs to show leniency, allowing more firms to put Time To Pay plans in place. Local authorities should also exercise restraint when collecting rates. For the self-employed, who don’t enjoy the luxury of statutory sick pay, a hardship fund will be needed.

This Chancellor should show that a promise made is a promise kept.Mike Cherry, National Chairman, Federation of Small Businesses

The concerns of the small business community are understandable as it waits for the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak to reverberate through the country.

For many enterprises that do not enjoy the financial resources of larger companies, even the good times involve a hand-to-mouth existence, particularly when costs such as rents and rates have risen much faster than demand.

Tomorrow Chancellor Rishi Sunak has the task of delivering the package of measures that will help steer the economy through the ordeal that lies ahead and place it on a sound footing for a swift recovery once the outbreak is over.

HMRC and local authorities in the public sector, and the banks in the private sector, will need to show forbearance towards otherwise viable businesses struggling to cope with the coronavirus fallout. The measures you suggest as a temporary fiscal bridge appear proportionate and sensible.Jonathan Prynn, Consumer Affairs Editor

Abraham double is an inspiration​

Having been a Chelsea fan for nearly 60 years, I was delighted to see Tammy Abraham win both Premier League player and young player of the year at the London Football Awards [Sport, March 6]. Not only is Tammy the best goalscorer to come through the youth scheme since the legendary Jimmy Greaves, he is a fantastic role model — a wonderful young man who has overcome many obstacles. Here is an example of what courage and hope can achieve.Ian Macleay

20mph zones are grounded in fact

Jon Wallsgrove [The Reader, March 3 ] is quite wrong. There is a substantial body of evidence — produced by the UK’s Transport Research Laboratory and others —that 20mph zones improve road safety for all and create more liveable environments with improved traffic flow and lower emissions. TfL’s strategy for the welfare of London citizens is grounded in fact.Richard Cuerden​, Director, TRL

Commendable battle against rogue landlords

Councillor Darren Rodwell’s battle [The Reader, March 9 ] against rogue landlords is commendable. Equal support and legal protection should be provided to counter rogue tenants and their antisocial behaviour.Kieran McCarthy

Lesson of 1918 flu is to act now

Last week Boris Johnson said one of the approaches to Covid-19 could be to “take it on the chin … and allow coronavirus to move through the population without taking as many draconian measures”. If individuals are of no consequence that attitude makes sense. We are not.

Faced with the Spanish Flu in 1918, two US mayors took diametrically opposite positions. The mayor of Philadelphia proclaimed “business as usual” and, despite warnings, held a homecoming parade for servicemen, 300 of whom were infected. The Mayor of St Louis locked his city down, and was widely derided for it. In Philadelphia, more than 12,500 died; in St Louis the death rate was half that. In other cities morbidity and mortality rates followed the pattern: early intervention, lower death rate; late action, the opposite. The lesson is clear.

Independent mayoral candidate Rory Stewart has rightly called for stricter containment measures. If you know what the right thing to do is — to save lives — and don’t do it, it is basically criminal negligence. Simon Diggins