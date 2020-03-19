🔥The Reader: Save our restaurants — they're the city's spirit🔥

After the Government’s advice on Monday, we have had to make a call ourselves to best protect our 70-strong team and our customers.

With the uncertainty of financial support, we have installed a click-and-collect option, where food will be handed to customers outside our restaurant. We have also lowered our delivery menu prices and our gift vouchers online have a 20 per cent discount code. We await further instructions from our Government and pray that help is coming for us as a small, independent business. Liam O’Keefe​, Brand director, Bleecker Burger

At this difficult time we want to make sure we are still there for our customers and despite difficult trading conditions and no government support currently, we want to make sure we have work for our staff. We realise some people can’t leave home and others choose not to, so we offer a takeaway menu that will be brought to your door by our team. For those who want to, our door will be open for as long as we’re allowed to. Restaurants are about hospitality and joy and in this time more than ever, we feel a need for it.Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich​, Honey & Co

Editor’s reply

Dear Liam, Sarit and Itamar,

No one knows when our lives will go back to normal but when they do, we want to ensure restaurants and the lives of the people who make them such brilliant places haven’t been destroyed. All sectors are suffering but hospitality is the third-largest industry in the UK and drives the country’s economy.

More than a million people have lost their jobs already and on top of worrying about health, people are anxious about their livelihoods. Vouchers are a great idea: we need the creativity of London’s restaurant scene now more than ever. This is an uncertain time and it is the Government’s role to provide as much support and guidance as they can. Current official advice leaves restaurants in the wilderness, unable to claim insurance. The hospitality industry has asked for more support — let’s listen.Susannah Butter, Comment Editor

We mustn’t forget social care staff​

As we rightly pay tribute to the doctors, nurses and emergency services who are putting their own health and safety at risk by caring for people with coronavirus, I wanted to make a plea not to forget the 1.6 million social care staff who are also putting themselves in harm’s way. Whether looking after some 400,000 older and vulnerable people in residential care or delivering domiciliary care to about 640,000, they are on the frontline in keeping those people safe and well.

We all need to pull together during this difficult time; support those providing care and also remember those who may be in isolation.Mike Padgham​, Chairman, Independent Care Group

Let theatres play on like Windmill

The Windmill Theatre (NIGEL HOWARD)

During the Second World War all the theatres closed except The Windmill, which was owned by my grandfather Vivian Van Damm. His attitude was that during this time of strife, people were more than ever in need of entertainment and if they had the courage to come, then the troupe had the courage to perform. So why, in these times of trouble, have all the theatres closed? Yes performers have to be safeguarded but there are no bombs raining down and I am sure people would be happy to be entertained.Jane Kerner

Schengen border is not defective

As the parliamentarian responsible for the final drafting and negotiation of the Schengen Borders Code in the European Parliament, I must correct Anne McElvoy [March 17 ].

In her attempt to represent the EU as defective, she fails to understand that the SBC (common travel area) foresees the implementation of national borders to deal with threats such as public health and internal security. So countries such as France and Germany, along with others, have not suddenly overreacted and imposed new conditions.

She also fails to understand that entry into the Schengen area has always been controlled via its external borders and is not something new. Finally, she believes that “working together across borders is the only way to beat” Covid-19, yet fails to acknowledge that EU policy and its institutions are currently working across 28 member states, each supporting the other, through the financial aid package, research and data sharing and bodies such as EU Medicines Agency.

Lord Cashman CBE, MEP from 1999-2014