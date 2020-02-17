🔥The Reader: Rory Stewart's right – use public land for public good🔥

Rory Stewart makes an important point about the use of public land [“Rory builds… Stewart’s masterplan for 250,000 new homes”, February 12]. The Bishopsgate Goodsyard, for example, is a 10-acre site which sits on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets, just outside the City.

The land is owned by Network Rail and so is public land, and in our view should be used for public good. It is the last sizeable brownfield site in inner London and we want to see it used for an exemplary project to address the housing crisis and related local needs — not to expand the City.

In the same way that the neighbouring Boundary Estate exemplified a revolution in housing provision 100 years ago, we’d like to see the public authorities rise to that challenge. City-scale office blocks, a hotel and a paltry 60 to 90 low-rent homes is not acceptable here.

Rory’s argument is closely aligned with our view, and we hope that the other candidates for London Mayor can also see the logic behind this.Andrew Rixon​, Weavers Community Action Group

It seems remarkable, given the shortage of land for development in central London, that the Bishopsgate Goodsyard has sat largely unused and derelict for well over half a century since the 1964 fire. One reason is the sheer complexity of the site, which has five railway lines and tunnels passing through it.

Many other Network Rail and Transport for London plots present similar technical challenges. Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart claims that there is enough public land available in London for 250,000 homes to be built in five years in what would be the biggest affordable housing programme in the capital since the Sixties. The reality is the engineering, safety and construction constraints will make this a very tough nut to crack. However, Rory Stewart has, at the very least, thrown down the gauntlet to the other mayoral candidates to come up with equally imaginative suggestions.Jonathan Prynn, Consumer Affairs Editor

Fresh energy for social care reform​

We welcome Chris Pincher as the new housing minister, Helen Whately as the new health and social care minister and Matt Hancock’s continuation as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Our research shows that since the last election, trust in government to deliver on social care reform has increased by seven per cent.

With an upswing in public confidence, the Government must follow through on its commitment to reform social care to reassure our nation that their trust is not misplaced, and to give clarity and peace of mind to today’s and tomorrow’s older people.Jane Ashcroft, CBE​, CEO Anchor Hanover, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people

Aussie rules for home ownership​

G’day Mr O’Leary. Saw your letter “First-time buyers need a leg-up on the property ladder”, [Feb 13]. There was a similar scheme in Australia. It only applied to new houses, but I suppose it could be adapted.

Worked like this: you came up with $5,000 and the government would match that and — bingo — you had your deposit. It worked well until a change in federal government, then it was scrapped. God knows why? I hope the UK scheme takes off.

Ooroo. (Cheerio in Oz slang).Frank McGrath

In defence of the Labour vote

I do not recognise the nomination meeting for leader and deputy leader held by Hampstead and Kilburn Labour Party as described in your article [“Labour skirmish in Hampstead”, The Londoner February 13]. There was no “skirmish” and just 262 members attended, not 400. There was no “whooping and cheering”; rather, many excellent speeches (not “crazy” ones) were applauded.

When I called for speakers in favour of Sir Keir Starmer, several hands went up at the same time. They all got to speak, including Tulip Siddiq our MP, whom I saw perfectly well (there was no “pretence”).

Happily, everyone heeded my call to keep speeches short so that everyone who wanted to got to speak in the time available. Momentum were not “out in full force” and leafleting for any and all of the candidates outside the meeting was perfectly permissible.

In short, it was a good, orderly, well-conducted, friendly meeting.Katharine Bligh, Chairwoman, Hampstead & Kilburn Labour Party

