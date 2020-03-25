🔥The Reader: Put Brexit on hold and extend transition period🔥

The Government is making positive steps to deal with the economic consequences of Coronavirus. The support offered to businesses is welcome, though I suspect more will have to be done. More is certainly needed for families and individuals – from employees to the self-employed, from renters to the homeless. The Government must ensure people get the help they need.

But there is an elephant in the room: Brexit. Brexit talks were always going to create economic uncertainty this year, especially with the threat of a No Deal still on the table. But with the unprecedented economic disruption created by Coronavirus, the question now is: should that economic uncertainty be removed?

Number 10 has made a virtue of speed. But Coronavirus is forcing everything else to change. Surely the speed of Brexit should change too.

So my plea to the Government, on behalf of business and the NHS, is this: Prime Minister, suspend the Brexit negotiations until after this epidemic is brought under control. Change the law now, so you can seek an extension to the transition period.

To do anything else would be far too risky. The negotiations on our future relationship with the European Union cover everything from trade to security, energy to intellectual property and air travel to extradition. It is vital we get them right. That requires far more time and resources than the Government has to spare, now its priority is rightly the coronavirus emergency.

Take trade. The Brexit trade negotiations are the first to be undertaken by the UK Government for 40 years, and the most important and fractious since the end of the Second World War. Johnson cannot fight the largest public health crisis since 1918 at the same time.

Boris Johnson (PA)

And what about businesses? They certainly don’t have the capacity to adapt to new trade rules – with all the extra complexity and bureaucracy – whilst also adapting to coronavirus. Lots of small and medium-sized businesses were already worried about Brexit disruption before coronavirus hit: now it would be more than many can bear.

And what if the Government can’t secure a Free Trade Agreement in time? Can you imagine how people would feel when, just as our country is emerging from coronavirus, we face yet another economic shock in the form of a no-deal Brexit?

That must not happen. Government must remove any chance of it by extending the transition period now.

We’ve alI been touched by communities coming together during this national crisis. Postcards through doors of vulnerable people offering to buy food, businesses offering to do deliveries and people volunteering in food banks and community centres.

And it’s been impressive how political parties have come together too.

Knowing Brexit is the most divisive political issue in a generation, I’m only raising it now, because it has to be raised. I’m not asking for Brexit to be cancelled, despite that being my personal preference. I’m asking for the PM to end the brinkmanship and act responsibly.Ed Davey​, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Editor’s reply

Dear Ed

For a lot of us, not having to worry about Brexit has been a relief. But we will need to worry about it soon. Britain has the right to extend the transition deal by two years — but the Government is sticking to its deadline of this year.

That doesn’t seem like very long to sort out a deal, when the whole world is consumed by a pandemic.

Face-to-face negotiations are suspended and chief negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus. Regardless of whether you want to leave or remain, you must recognise that leaving the European Union is a huge undertaking and one that will require a lot of manpower — and you have to ask if energy would be better deployed responding to Covid-19.

Our economy and society are in deep shock. We don’t know how Brexit will affect us, but now is not the time for more uncertainty.Susannah Butter, Comment Editor

My easy tips for parent-teachers​

Parents suddenly faced with home schooling are feeling a real pressure to replicate the structure of formal education. My message to them is be kind to yourselves.

Particularly in early years, children learn best through experiences and everyday activities, many of which are readily accessible in the home. Involve children with your daily routines and embrace not being pressurised by time restraints. If you have older children, talk with them about what they need to adjust to this new situation, and give them responsibility.

For advice and free resources join the Montessori Network online.Leonor Stjepic​, CEO, Montessori Group

11-year-old Lucas sits with his mother Fiona as she helps him with online lessons, set by his school following the national school closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Glasgow on March 24, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

This is no time to sue the NHS

It’s heartening to see the corporate response to the current crisis. NCP has offered free parking to NHS workers and Cook are putting by food for hospital staff.

However, I was saddened to read the blog of a UK law firm advising people what they should do to maximise their chances of success when suing the NHS if they contract the virus. As a lawyer, I acknowledge there is a part for my profession to play, but I fail to see how actively seeking claims against the NHS in this climate is helpful.Paul Kelly

Insurance didn’t plan for this virus​

This is a time of great worry and uncertainty for all businesses. But Anthony Hilton’s article [“Insurance firms have acted shamefully on corona cover”, March 23] downplays two important points.

First, in casting doubt on the value businesses get from insurance, he does not refer to the £22 million in claims paid every day, covering liabilities such as fire, floods, damaged vehicles, employee accidents and supplier failure.

Secondly, he is wrong to claim that a global pandemic is insurable. Insurers have never claimed they can provide affordable cover for the majority of businesses against the risks posed by a global pandemic.

Any solution for next time lies in using sustained government support to enable the provision of more cover, affordably priced. Only if governments around the world rise to this challenge and genuinely partner with the insurance industry will we be able to have a world with greater pandemic cover for business.Huw Evans, Director general, Association of British Insurers