🔥The Reader: Protect independence of UK international aid🔥

The Government’s continued commitment of 0.7 per cent of gross national income to UK Aid is welcome. Delivered by the Department for International Development, the focus is on the poorest, most vulnerable and most marginalised people. It’s this approach — the trust it inspires and the global leadership it sets — that generates influence and “soft” power.

Therefore, it’s concerning that even before the Government’s Integrated Review of UK security, defence, development and foreign policy has concluded, there are moves towards merging Dfid into the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Two very different beasts; one humanitarian, one political. Dfid and the FCO now share one ministerial team, and last week it was reported that Dfid in-country teams will take orders from ambassadors, not Dfid. Why bother talking up the biggest foreign policy review “since the Cold War” if key decisions are already made?Sarah Champion MP, Chairwoman, International Development Committee

Editor’s reply

Dear Sarah,

Honouring Britain’s commitment to increase its aid budget — which all rich countries made, but never delivered — is one of the achievements of the Coalition government I am most proud of.

We were building on the creation of a separate department for International Development of the Blair government before us.

I think it would be a big mistake to reverse both. It’s in our national interest to help low-income countries with their health and education systems, as the spread of Covid-19 reminds us. It’s also in our domestic interest to have a renowned centre of expertise in Dfid, whose skills are quite different from those of our diplomats.

That said, it’s surely right to try to better co-ordinate our foreign, trade and aid policies? If they all support each other, through separate departments, then we will achieve much more for the world’s poorest than if they pull in different directions. George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard

Drive-in virus test needs an MOT

The Parsons Green drive-in testing centre for coronavirus is not quite as quick as it claims [“Quick swab and you’re out: welcome to London’s drive-in testing centre”, March 4].

My colleague was tested last weekend and was still awaiting his results five days later. That’s was already 115 hours and counting, rather longer than 72 hours. Are the authorities really being honest about the NHS’s capacity to deal with this?J Priestly

Learning curve

Instead of getting retired doctors to help with the Covid-19 response, why not ask the thousands of UK medical students to volunteer? It would be the best elective period part of their curriculum they’d ever do.Anil Mehta FRCPCH

Battle against rogue landlords​

Boroughs are committed to robust action against rogue landlords who exploit their tenants. But weak regulation set at a national level and continuing budget pressures mean we’re in this fight with one hand tied behind our back. Boroughs need stronger enforcement powers and more resources for our frontline teams. Cllr Darren Rodwell, London Councils, housing spokesman

Returning skull is a no-brainer

Natural History Museum (Grant Ritchie/Unsplash)

The debate as to the future of the Broken Hill Mine skull, housed in the Natural History Museum, misses a simple point. [“Museum in talks over return of prehistoric skull”, March 3]. The 200,000 to 300,000-year-old skull, found in 1921 by a Swiss miner, helps prove Darwin’s theory of evolution. Five million museum visitors a year can gaze at it, but the 17 million people of Zambia cannot.

Zambia first asked for the Broken Hill Man skull to be returned in 1972, then three more times in the next decade. In 2017 dialogue over its return began again. Two years later talks rumble on and now there is an opportunity for the museum to do the right thing.

Even at the time of its finding, the skull’s removal contravened the 1912 Bushman’s Relics Act ordained by the British colonial authorities, banning the expropriation of the contents of native people’s graves.

The National History Museum is a wonderful repository for artefacts from all over the world. But it’s high time to do the right thing and send the Broken Hill Mine skull home. Richard Else