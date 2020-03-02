🔥The Reader: Our plan for a third way for Heathrow expansion🔥

The Arora Group remains an unwavering supporter of Heathrow expansion and we have already filed to participate in the Supreme Court appeal against last week’s decision.

However, it is in the best interests of everyone that Heathrow Airport Limited’s monopoly over the entire expansion project ends.

We have an advanced proposal to design, develop and operate a new terminal servicing the additional runway. Our project, called Heathrow West, will deliver the fully expanded airport 18 years earlier than the plans by Heathrow Airport Limited. It will also require less land and in turn less disruption to the environment, so we can expand the airport in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way.

We call on the Government and regulator to acknowledge that Heathrow West is the greener, better and quicker option that can bring in much needed innovation to the airport.Surinder Arora​, Founder and chairman, The Arora Group

Editor’s reply

Dear Surinder

Few issues divide Londoners like Heathrow expansion. For those of us under the flightpath, it will make noise pollution worse, yet we know we must keep business coming to our shores. This is why we need to press on with the third runway.

You run many hotels around the airport and have land there too. You have more skin in this game than most. But what troubles me about having a rival plan to Heathrow Airport Limited’s is the extra delay and dither it would cause. Who knows how long it would take the powers-that-be to assess a whole new bid proposal? And let’s not forget it was the Government’s mess-up that made the court block the third runway last week, not HAL’s. Your proposals would have fallen at the same hurdle.

Your bid does highlight some important factors, though. HAL’s budget for the project has surged from £14 billion to £32 billion. Passengers will doubtless end up paying the extra.Jim Armitage, City Editor

Racist abuse has left me hollow

I was racially abused last week, something that hasn’t happened for more than 20 years.

I was born and bred in London; “Best place to live in the world, progressive, post-racial, meritocratic,” I have bragged to my international friends.

Having endured the often violent Seventies and Eighties, I thought I was now immune. I was wrong.

How can I explain it to those who will never suffer it? Think burglary. You work hard to make your house a home, fill it with love and memories you cherish and in a moment someone tears them away from you, wrecks your house and leaves grubby boot stains all over your soul.

It has left me hollow and afraid. In the past I rebuilt thinking racism, like public executions, would evolve out of civilised societies, but now I don’t think there’s any point.

There are many British values that the country should be proud of but there is one peculiar to a few that she should be deeply ashamed of.S Pathak

Labour needs Hazarika’s vision

Ayesha Hazarika during a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh (PA)

After Ayesha Hazarika’s succinct deconstruction of the candidates for leadership of the Labour Party [Comment, Feb 26 ] it’s clear that there is one outstanding suitable alternative: Ayesha Hazarika.Barry Hyman

Ulez 2.0 won’t change behaviour

“Expanding Ulez will cut toxic-air diseases by third” [Feb 26 ] makes a good headline, but ignores the fact this cut is set to happen anyway thanks to EU emissions standards for new vehicles. The mayor’s proposals merely retrospectively mandate these standards, already in force for up to 15 years, so the number of non-compliant vehicles will be insignificant in a few years’ time even if no action is taken. Worse, forcing people to upgrade vehicles now means they won’t take advantage of future improvements in engine technology, particularly the electric revolution.

The central London Ulez made sense, but expanding it will cause enormous hardship for negligible benefit. A mayor who was really serious about tackling pollution would be taking pragmatic steps such as promoting car clubs and removing barriers to electric vehicle take-up, as well as reviewing 30 years of disastrous traffic management policies which have led to massive increases in congestion and pollution, and damaged bus services.Robert Munster