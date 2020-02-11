🔥The Reader: Only a united front can end racism in football🔥

I was extremely disappointed to read that Les Ferdinand has been subjected to racist abuse — and by his own Queens Park Rangers fans.

As a government we are completely committed to working closely with football on tackling racism. Before the start of the season we asked the FA, Premier League and English Football League to set out their plans to redouble their efforts and address this issue. We are monitoring how their plans progress and are in regular dialogue with them.

Only by working together will we eradicate this vile behaviour. Nigel Adams, Minister for Sport

As one of the highest-profile black figures in football, Les Ferdinand must be listened to regarding racism in the game.

In December, the PFA called for a government inquiry into this urgent issue. We believe a select committee could be the right way to start a national conversation.

Ultimately, there needs to be a collaborative approach with football’s stakeholders, government, police, clubs, supporters’ groups, social media companies and the wider press to challenge racism and discrimination.The Professional Footballers’ Association

Les Ferdinand’s revelation in the Standard last week that he had been subjected to racist abuse by Queens Park Rangers fans was shocking but sadly not a surprise to anyone who has followed the sport’s enduring problems with racism.

A select committee would be a powerful way of scrutinising the sport’s response to racism, but it would have to be more than a talking shop. Football needs to take a zero-tolerance stance, and that means punishments that bite for clubs and national associations as well as individuals.

Players have been let down by the authorities for years. It would be a sad indictment of the sport if they had to walk off the pitch because of abuse, but it would be the most powerful statement of all.James Major, Head of Sport

London leads the electric revolution

In response to your Leader [“Electric cars are coming — but can we plug them in?”, February 4], London’s electric vehicle charge point network is a global leader. There are almost 5,000 points — one for every six electric cars. The rapid charging network will go from almost zero in 2016 to 400 by the end of the year. The Mayor’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Taskforce is a world first and endorses delivering a major charging infrastructure expansion plan. It had input from industry leaders, the Government and experts. It is only through action by all levels of government that we can truly deliver the electric vehicle revolution we need in the capital.Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy mayor for Environment

Wrapped up in parcel problems

I Couldn’t agree more with every single word of Phoebe Luckhurst’s comment [“Please deliver me from my mail order parcel hell”, February 7]. What’s the matter with delivery in London?Javier Huidobro Amaro

Why doesn’t Phoebe Luckhurst simply have her mail-order parcels delivered to her local “Open All Hours” shop? Then she could pick them up whenever convenient — and it doesn’t cost extra, either.David Culver

Spare thought for power of parks​

Having promised that London would become the world’s first National Park city, Sadiq Khan has plunged into advocating the destruction of a park and waded into a debate deeper than his understanding.

This debate is not about whether the Holocaust should be remembered — of course it should — or even how it should be remembered.

This is about whether a perfect community park, loved by neighbours, nearby workers, tourists and the homeless, should be built on. And Mr Khan ought to be the first person to say that it should not.

My refugee mother was kept sane by the parks in London and it’s since been proven that parks are vital to mental wellbeing. A recent study that tracked almost one million people found that those raised in low levels of green space were as much as 55 per cent more likely to develop stress-related illnesses.

Sadiq, stick to your vision about London parks.Nina Grunfeld​, Founder, LifeClubs

