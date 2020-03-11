🔥The Reader: 'New asbestos' threatens another wave of workers🔥

For construction workers in London and across the UK, we’re calling on the Government to take action and prevent the “next asbestos” from taking more lives in the UK.

It’s estimated that 600,000 workers in Britain are exposed to respirable crystalline silica (RCS), the dust created by cutting or fracturing brick and stone, which causes silicosis, the most common chronic occupational lung disease in the world. Our recent joint parliamentary inquiry heard expert evidence that workplace exposure limits for RCS are too high, there are difficulties in diagnosis due to pressure on GPs’ time and problems accessing expert specialists, and there is a widespread lack of understanding among construction workers and employers of the risks around RCS. We’re calling on the Government to take crucial steps to address these issues and protect construction workers from what could develop into a future occupational health epidemic.Jim Shannon MP, Chairman, All-Party Parliamentary Group for Respiratory Health

Editor’s reply

Dear Jim

Respiratory health has never been closer to the top of the news agenda, from concerns about toxic air to the coronavirus epidemic, but the same cannot be said for industrial diseases.

The fact that they can take many years to display their full horrors tends to diminish their ability to grab the agenda.

During my time as a parliamentary reporter, I recall numerous attempts by MPs from former mining communities to bring mesothelioma to the attention of ministers.

It is estimated that 600,000 workers could be at risk from silicosis, which is caused by RCS dust, a mineral found in rocks, sand and gravel.

It is used in concrete, stone kitchen tops and found in sandstone, granite and marble.

Yes, tighter regulation is welcome but education is paramount. Workers must be best advised to do all they can to protect their lungs.Ross Lydall, Health Editor

No rail strikes in a virus crisis, please​

In these troubling times, with coronavirus likely to adversely affect the people who live and work in and around London, it is indefensible for the RMT and Aslef to consider strike action [“Tube could be hit by joint strike as 10,000 staff begin ballot over pay row”, March 6 ].

We are facing an unprecedented situation with coronavirus in the coming weeks and months. London Underground, like other employers, might have to contend with a substantial number of work absences due to people becoming infected.

The whole economy could soon be down the tube, please don’t let such action strike at the heart of our capital city right now.J D Milaric

Ban use of cash to delay contagion​

In the past few days I have found myself intuitively more inclined to use contactless payment with my credit card to make small purchases such as a pint of beer or a sandwich.

To help delay the spread of coronavirus, I wonder if the Government should consider asking retailers to temporarily ban the use of cash and chip-and-pin.

Use of the Oyster card on TfL shows that other transport operators could also consider withdrawing the sale of paper tickets and asking customers to switch to e-tickets. Adam Sharp

We need help to level up the UK​

The Government’s commitment to “levelling up” the economy is an important and laudable aim. Achieving it will take sustained investment — and central London has a role to play in generating the resources that will pay for investment across the country.

But the Government must not take this support for granted, or overlook Greater London’s own challenges.

London is highly productive, yet many residents are just as deprived as people in “left behind” areas. We need investment in projects like Crossrail 2 and a commitment to fiscal devolution to cities and regions across the UK, to enable leaders to develop bespoke solutions. Meanwhile, London’s leaders must work together to tackle the disadvantages faced by many residents, while ensuring that the central district continues to thrive.

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business

Harry Badham, UK Head of Development, AXA Real Estate

Charles Begley, Executive Director, London Property Alliance (CPA + WPA)

Sian Berry, Green Party candidate for Mayor of London

Siobhan Benita, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London

John Biggs, Executive Mayor, Tower Hamlets Council

Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, Shaftesbury

Richard Brown, Deputy Director, Centre for London

Karen Cook, Founding Partner, PLP Architecture

Ruth Duston OBE, OC, Chief Executive, Victoria BID

Olivia Harris, Chief Executive, Dolphin Living

Alexander Jan, Non Executive Chair at Bee Midtown and Chief Economist at Arup,

Cllr Guy Nicholson, Cabinet Member for Planning, Culture and Inclusive Economy, Hackney Council

Professor Tony Travers, Director, LSE London

Rory Stewart, Independent candidate for Mayor of London