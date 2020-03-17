🔥The Reader: Neighbourhoods are uniting to fight crisis🔥

We are facing the health crisis of a generation as Covid-19 moves through our communities. It’s an uncertain and anxious time and many will be deeply affected including the old, sick and lonely.

Amid the insecurity, a community spirit is growing. Mutual Aid groups are self-organising on Facebook and WhatsApp to look out for the most vulnerable in our neighbourhoods. In the past few days, almost 500 groups have come together nationally, with more than 70 in London.

Thousands of volunteers recognise it’s crucial to make connections now, sharing information on how we can help neighbours if they can’t go out. Food shops, collecting prescriptions or walking the dog. Even offering a phonecall will provide reassurance.

Our website covidmutualaid.org has links to all UK groups registered. You can find out how to set up a local group, co-ordinate volunteers and run remote meetings. There is information on how to work safely and, most importantly, avoid spreading the virus.

No one should be left to face this crisis alone. We are here for you.Kennedy Walker @CovidAidUK

Editor’s reply

Dear Kennedy

It seems hard to find anything positive to say on a day when, on top of the threat to lives, so many pubs, restaurants, theatres and other businesses are facing financial ruin with all the job losses and personal misery that is likely to follow.

But your initiative provides one bright spot and illustrates how community spirit can help make the situation at least a little easier for some of those affected, in this case those who are unable to go out to avoid the risk of exposure to Covid-19. It’s hugely commendable that you and others are doing this, and let’s hope too that the networks built up as a result of this crisis endure. Even in normal times, there are plenty of people lacking support and friendship, and if more of them could continue receiving it in the future then some good could come out of this dreadful period.Martin Bentham, Home Affairs Editor

Michel Roux Snr — my inspiration ​

Michel Roux (AFP via Getty Images)

I started at Le Gavroche aged 18. I remember it clearly: it was the year of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, 1977. In the kitchen of this already famous two Michelin star restaurant were two brothers: Albert and Michel Roux Snr.

I was the youngest in that team, but straight away Michel, who passed away last week, made me feel welcome. I was so inspired by his passion and brilliance.

I learned so much from Michel and will always be grateful for his teaching, creativity and precision; he was the example which led me to gain my own Michelin star.

Michel, we will all miss you. You have been an example for so many.Daniel Galmiche, Consultant and Michelin-starred chef

Level up East Putney station ​

We hear a lot of talk from the Government about “levelling up”. It should not just be applied to regions; it needs to be applied to people, too.

TfL has left East Putney off its latest upgrade list, but must think again. The Tube station is one of the busiest on the District line, but steep stairs make it useless for disabled people and parents with small children. With a close link to Putney Rail, and no step-free access at Putney Bridge as well, there is a strong case for funding East Putney station. This is a basic equality issue.Fleur Anderson, Labour MP

Inheritance tax reform is overdue ​

It’s beyond disappointing that inheritance tax was not addressed in Rishi Sunak’s Budget.

For too long, the Government has baulked at addressing the tax, which is the most excessive and widely unpopular regime we have in this country.

Rishi Sunak (PA)

The tax’s overly complicated system presents an issue in itself, but being set at a sizeable 40 per cent for all rates raises further concerns. The inheritance an individual wants to leave for their family — the reason why many people work so hard during employment years — is currently taxed more heavily than any other asset.

With the persistence of inheritance tax, probate fees potentially up for review again, and no changes to care funding in the pipeline, the privilege of getting old remains more expensive than ever.

There is no doubt about the fact that we are continuing to do our older generation a disservice.Michael Culver, Chairman of the board at Solicitors for the Elderl