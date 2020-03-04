🔥The Reader: My Super Tuesday wish is unity among the Left🔥

Six days ago I stood in a room in Camden and found myself close to tears. We, a group of 80 strangers, were all there for the same reason. We were moments from becoming British citizens. So as someone who grew up in America, what I’d like to come out of Super Tuesday is unity.

I support the two most Left-leaning candidates, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. I have no doubt that Warren’s supporters would get behind whichever candidate received the nomination. I cannot say the same of Sanders or Biden supporters, but it is my deepest hope that I am proved wrong — and that anyone who opposes Trump understands what a second term would mean for migrant children, women, and the millions in need of systemic changes to healthcare. I hope that the Left can believe in good faith that our goals are shared, though our strategies to achieve them differ, and that come November we remember: we are all there for the same reason.Arianna Reiche

Editor’s reply

Dear Arianna

Super Tuesday was created to achieve two things for the Democrats. First, to sew up the nomination for the frontrunner and bring unity. Last night’s result didn’t achieve that. Joe Biden’s remarkable resurrection means we are now set for a long, bitter two-horse race between him and Bernie Sanders .

Second, Super Tuesday was designed to help the most centrist, electable candidate emerge, because you need the backing of the party establishment to win a nationwide contest. On this it has partly worked. Biden is a moderate, and has now reclaimed the title of frontrunner.

My observation, having met him a few times, is that he is best placed to beat Trump. That’s not to say it will be easy, as four fifths of sitting presidents are re-elected and Trump has done a better job than those who hate him acknowledge. But Biden is likeable and can relate, while Trump is divisive — and coronavirus means the economy is not certain to be strong this autumn. At 77, Joe Biden might not be the Comeback Kid, but he could be the Comeback Grandpa.George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard

Budgeting for social care

The social care sector is a vital lifeline for millions, yet it has been deprioritised by successive governments and forced to survive on emergency cash injections while battling increasing pressures.

With 79 per cent of older people worrying about affording decent care, government must address social care reform once and for all.

However, our research shows the public are becoming more optimistic. Trust in government to deliver on social care reform has increased by seven per cent since the last election. The upcoming Budget is an opportunity to reassure the public their trust is not misplaced.Jane Ashcroft CBE​, Chief executive, Anchor Hanover

The joy of London is our differences​

I was saddened to hear of S Pathak’s experience of racial abuse [The Reader, March 2 ]. I recently suffered two incidents of racist abuse and know the complex emotions that follow such assaults. British Transport and the Met Police pursued two successful prosecutions.

As a white man of British origin and exceptional stature, to be assaulted for being “English” seems bizarre. Yet it also highlights the inane mindset of those who cannot embrace the joy of difference that we celebrate in London. Matthew Evan Smith

This country has no airports policy​

The ruling of the Court of Appeal that the Government did not consider the UK’s commitment to the Paris Agreement when legislating for Heathrow expansion means that — temporarily at least — this country has no airports policy. Put simply, the ruling could quite easily have applied to all airports that have growth ambitions.

Over seven years since the Coalition government set up the Airports Commission to consider the acute shortage of airport capacity in the South East, we are still no nearer to getting spades in the ground, and our international competitiveness is steadily being eroded by the day.

Last month, the UK aviation sector committed to delivering net zero emissions by 2050, and stressed that this can be achieved while accommodating expected demand for air travel.

Until and unless the Government reviews whether growth in aviation is compatible with Paris this seemingly neverending paralysis will continue.Tim Alderslade​, Chief executive, Airlines UK