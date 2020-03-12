Tomorrow I’m holding a public discussion at LSE about how society is failing victims of rape.

In England and Wales, rape prosecutions have plummeted to their lowest level since 2008, despite record numbers of allegations to police. Since 2010, the time victims are forced to wait from reporting the crime to a charging decision has increased by 140 per cent.

And there is a widespread practice of rape complainants being required to hand over phones to the police for the consideration of their case. Campaigners have called this “digital strip-searching” as it can make a complainant feel like they’re in the dock. On the panel at LSE will be QC Lewis Power, who is representing the British woman prosecuted for lying about gang rape in Cyprus; Dr Yassin Brunger, an expert in sexual and gender-based violence; journalist Sirin Kale; Sarah Green, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition; and Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice. We must examine how a world-envied system is failing so badly.Shami Chakrabarti​, Shadow attorney general and human rights campaigner

Editor’s reply

Dear Shami

The decline in rape prosecutions is clearly a concern, with the most recent statistics from the Crown Prosecution Service showing a 26.9 per cent year-on-year fall.

That suggests that more perpetrators are escaping justice and that there’s an urgent need for prosecutors and police to redouble their efforts to ensure viable cases are brought to court. There are no easy answers, however, when many cases rely on one person’s word against another. Reducing defence access to phones — already limited by disclosure rules — isn’t the solution, as this would create an equally damaging risk of wrongful convictions.

What will help is better support for complainants and better education about consent. I hope useful ideas emerge from your event and look forward to hearing the outcome.Martin Bentham, Home Affairs Editor

An education in future-proofing​

In the face of uncertainty, and with a heightened risk of economic downturn, we need to focus on improving productivity and building business resilience.

This is a great challenge, and to thrive we need to invest in both digital transformation and our talent pool. However, our recent survey of UK workers revealed that 37 per cent of them don’t currently feel that they need to learn new skills, despite a growing demand for digital and soft skills in the job market.

Lifelong learning, upskilling and continuous professional development need to play a bigger part in the Government’s agenda.Andrew Harding, Chief executive, management accounting, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

Stockpiling is hitting foodbanks​

Empty supermarket shelves in Berlin (PA)

Long-life essentials such as pasta and tinned soup have been flying off the shelves in recent days, as a minority of Britons succumb to panic over coronavirus.

Meanwhile, some foodbanks are reporting a shortfall in these products as people buy up supplies and fewer take the time to donate.

Perhaps next time we go to the supermarket we can all think about those in need and make a timely contribution to the donation box? David Smith

Trust the experts please, Rory​

It is highly irresponsible of Rory Stewart to sow distrust in expert medical advice on coronavirus. To give his own advice based on “instinct” rather than the latest scientific evidence grounded in constantly updated mathematical modelling is both arrogant and potentially dangerous. It will also cause distress to already-worried parents. This is not a political game.

Rory Stewart (PA)

Countering coronavirus is like walking a tightrope. Balance and timing are crucial. Calling for drastic action earlier than necessary could have serious consequences. This has been made clear by the Chief Medical Officer in the UK action plan. What’s more, closing schools would be part of a major national programme. We would need to confront the issue of who then looks after the children of key workers such as doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and carers, as well as those for whom working from home is just not possible. Stewart’s motto is “Less talk, more action”. He should definitely stick to the first of those.Siobhan Benita​, Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate