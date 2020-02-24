🔥The Reader: Labour, listen to voters and target the centre🔥

As Labour leadership ballot papers arrive, it’s no surprise candidates are speaking to members, not voters.

My advice for the winner? Earn the right to be heard. Don’t underestimate Boris Johnson and the traps he will set. Decide what party Labour is to be: a middle-class, city-based party, or one that also speaks to the values of working-class voters and non-city folk. Listen, don’t pay lip service to millions of people who didn’t vote Labour. Show that you recognise Labour let them down, not the reverse. Being the voice of doom isn’t a vote-winner. Instead, talk ambitiously about the future of a Britain we love. A greener, post-Brexit Britain that makes more, sells more and closes the skills gap in many of our towns. Let us see less virtue signalling, and more smart solutions to future challenges of crime, immigration and social care.

Remember, win from the centre and you can change lives for the better.Rt Hon Caroline Flint

Editor’s reply

Dear Caroline

Leadership elections tell you whether parties are serious about winning power. The early signs from the Labour contest were positive, with Keir Starmer emerging as a credible front-runner and Lisa Nandy spelling out home truths in her interviews

But in recent weeks, sadly, the contenders have all lurched in the direction of irrelevance. Nandy lent her name to a sectarian transgender campaign that wants to expel committed feminists and gay rights activists from her party — exactly the kind of narrow identity politics that the Tories would love to see their opposition disappear into.

Starmer has signed up to a programme of wholesale nationalisation, launched a war on business and foolishly committed to the impossibility of reintroducing free movement of people.

You’re right to remind Labour that it only wins from the centre. For at present the only people who think the Labour contest is going well are the current occupants of Downing Street. George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard

Urgent need for social care cash

Councils are currently agreeing their budgets, which determine where your council tax is spent and how much it will increase by. When you think of what your council does you might think of services such as collecting the bins, but one of the biggest pressures we now face is paying for adult social care.

Councils can apply a two per cent precept to council tax bills to pay for this. However, after a decade of austerity, it isn’t bringing in enough money to meet increased demand. The Government’s proposed “fair” funding review also threatens to divert more than £50 million away from London boroughs in social care funding alone.

The Government needs to urgently set out a long-term plan and put in extra cash. John Biggs Executive Mayor, Tower Hamlets

Veg is no fad: get real, carnibores

I take exception to David Sexton’s comment describing the veggie burger option at Big Fernand as a “silly fad” [“Not a dirty burger in sight as French forgo filth in favour of chic civility,” February 19].

Vegetarianism has been around a very long time, David, which hardly qualifies it as a fad. And get this: veganism is also not going away. So get real, David, and don’t be a carnibore all your life. Liz Riley

Size matters in game of marbles

I wish to correct significant inaccuracies in your leader “The EU loses it marbles” [February 19].

Sections of the Parthenon Marbles also known as the Elgin Marbles are displayed at The British Museum (Getty Images)

Parliament did not grant funds to Lord Elgin to purchase the marbles. He removed them in 1801 and held them at his personal estate. In 1816 he sold them to the government which then passed them to the British Museum. Furthermore, Lord Elgin’s claim to have obtained an “official decree” from the Ottoman rulers has never been substantiated by any document in the Ottoman archives. In any case, the Ottomans were an occupying force at the time, so any decree would be of questionable legality.

The fact that the British Museum holds 60 per cent of the surviving frieze, as well as a large proportion of the sculptures, is what is particularly galling to us Greeks.

As to whether this should be part of a free trade agreement with Europe, I agree it is a surprising point — but then so is Britain’s attempt to justify holding the majority of the sculptures from what is, after all, a Unesco World Heritage site.Nico Makris

