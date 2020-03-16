🔥The Reader: Immunity is side-effect, containment is priority🔥

In recent days there have been suggestions that the UK Covid-19 strategy is to sit back and do nothing, with the aim of creating “herd immunity”. This is a dangerous and misleading message.

Having large numbers infected is not the aim here, it’s just a tragic consequence of having a virus that, based on current evidence, is unlikely to be fully controllable in the long term in the UK. Sadly, even large-scale changes — like those other European countries are making, and we may soon — may not control Covid for long.

We must flatten the curve as much as possible to reduce the impact on the NHS, but many people could still get infected. The side-effect may end up being immunity, but this is merely a consequence of a very difficult situation, albeit one that may help prevent another outbreak. We are in this for the long term.

We need to change our routines now: self-isolate if we get a cough or fever, practise good hand hygiene, support people in risk groups. We must all be ready to act.Adam Kucharski, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been working with health officials to help structure the government’s response (REUTERS)

Editor’s reply

Dear Adam

You help correct some of the fears around the Government’s current approach. As you say, it is not “to sit back and do nothing”. But in the past few days the message has seemed confused. Briefing a single journalist anonymously that the over-70s may need to stay at home was a crass and cruel way to share information. We all want to minimise the impact of this ghastly situation. As you say, too, a lot of this will be down to the way we behave: success in South Korea in managing infection rates seems to be the result not only of government action and rapid testing but also the co-operation of people who have experience of past health emergencies such as Sars.

Meanwhile, there is an urgent task in helping us all stay sane, calm and happy. This situation is serious but we have the skills, knowledge and courage to overcome it. Julian Glover, Associate Editor, Comment

Cell technology is better than fibre

It’s great to hear that the Government is seriously considering major investments in broadband. However, the UK is still years behind many competing markets, particularly in Asia. They have already invested money in building a core 5G network and gigabit-class LTE (4G) network.

If we are to deliver secure and stable broadband infrastructure successfully, one challenge we need to address is a common misconception that fibre is better than cellular technologies. Actually, modern cell technologies are not only faster than fibre but offer more convenience, security and resilience. In modern Britain, where we are seeing more people work flexibly and from home, it is obvious why the cellular solution will have a significant benefit for our economy.PJ Farr UK Connect

Balloon protests killing our seas​

While not wanting to stop West Ham fans from protesting, can I urge them please not to release balloons. Black or otherwise, they end up as non-biodegradable litter in our countryside and in the seas. Balloon releases, whatever the motive, kill animals and seas. Please think of another form of protest.Alistair McGowan Fellow of WWF-UK

Calmly carrying on campaignin​g

Shaun Bailey, Conservative candidate for the Mayor of London (Getty Images)

From the outset I said that we must listen to the experts and follow their advice. The decision to postpone the mayoral and local elections will not have been made lightly but it would have been in accordance with expert counsel and guidance. The health and welfare of the public is critical and there should be no barriers to people exercising their democratic right.

In the short term I will continue to listen to government advice and respect guidelines. It is too early to tell what engagements can or cannot go ahead and what plans can proceed as first hoped.

These are uncharted territories for a modern election in the UK. However, my team and I will continue to hold the Mayor to account and put forward fresh ideas for how the city should be run.

I will spend the next 12 months campaigning to make our city safe because I still believe London needs a new mayor. But now is the time for calm heads and measured acts.Shaun Bailey, Conservative candidate for Mayor of London