🔥The Reader: I boycotted fashion week over lack of size diversity🔥

I decided to boycott this latest London Fashion Week because of the lack of size diversity at these shows in the past.

New York is at the forefront of change and shines brightly in the land of inclusion. Designers including Christian Siriano, Marc Jacobs and Prabal Gurung, fashion platforms such as 11 Honoré and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line all use curvier models in their shows and campaigns, not as a gimmick or a one-time tick for diversity but as a normality. I truly believe inclusive representation can tackle so many mental health issues, especially surrounding body image.

The UK average is a size 16. The plus-size industry is worth £9 billion in the UK alone, so why aren’t we seeing as much representation here at LFW as we deserve?

It makes sense to include us.Felicity Hayward, Model and activist

Editor’s reply

Dear Felicity

I agree there is still a great deal of work to be done to address size diversity within the broader fashion industry but it’s simply not true to say that London Fashion Week displays a lack of any real diversity.

What I have witnessed in the capital in the past five days is a British fashion industry that is making huge steps towards a future that is more inclusive and approachable with designers from Simone Rocha to Roland Mouret to Tommy Hilfiger showcasing their collections on a host of different body types — and not for the first time. When 16Arlington enlisted Lena Dunham to walk in their show on Friday, it provided a moment of pure joy for and industry which has long revered the writer and actress for her determination to offer a realistic representation of women.

The casting of the Hilfiger show on Sunday provided similar excitement with men and women of all sizes, ages, races and backgrounds taking to the catwalk. Of course, fashion has to be better at reflecting its customer base and should be doing more to celebrate body positivity. I hope we can all be part of that change.Karen Dacre, Fashion Editor

This service has been cancelled…

A South Western Railway train (PA)

The 5pm Waterloo to Haslemere service must be the most cancelled train on South Western Railway. It was cancelled yet again on Monday, three times last week and on numerous occasions so far this year.

I recently renewed my monthly season ticket at a cost of more than £400. I would like ask the CEO to explain why I should continue to pay what amounts to a mortgage payment every month for bad service. No doubt I will be informed I am not entitled to compensation as the delay was less than 15 minutes. But what about the cumulative effect of such delays? Not to mention the loss of precious time I might otherwise have spent with my family.Mark Stewart

The quandary of EU citizenship

Sadiq Khan has a valid point regarding British citizens being eligible for EU citizenship [“Khan: Britons should be offered chance to apply for ‘associate EU citizenship’”, February 18]. When Britain joined the EU, its citizens were granted EU citizenship — individually (and not as part of a bloc). It is a moot legal point as to whether — if the country of nationality subsequently secedes from the EU — individual citizenship is automatically withdrawn, or maintained as dual citizenship.James McGrory

Put customers in charge of e-cars​

Stephen King is right to point out the immense challenge of increased electricity demand due to electric vehicles [“Let’s spark the electric revolution now,” February 17]. But the solutions are at our finger tips.

A file image of an electric car charging point near to Covent Garden Market (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Despite increased customer demand for electric vehicles, the electricity sector seemingly remains in a “wait and see” pattern on how to respond and how to accommodate transition to mass EV adoption. The challenges stem from the current regulatory framework. UK regulation lags in how markets operate. It does not allow network owners to invest in infrastructure innovations “ahead of need” which raises the question, if firms aren’t incentivised to implement new ideas and fail along the way, how are they to deploy the solutions the network needs for EVs?

Consumers should play an active role in the transition. We need new pricing models for EV charging that puts customers in control of energy usage. Customer needs drive innovation and demand. Jeff Casey, Burns & McDonnell construction engineering

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.