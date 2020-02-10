🔥The Reader: Give out Cabinet jobs on merit, not gender🔥

The idea that women will be disadvantaged in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle and that quotas are needed to redress the balance is unfounded.

In an ideal world, gender would not be a factor in a reshuffle, with expertise and experience the only defining characteristics, but the Prime Minister naturally wants to avoid the negative optics arising from predominantly female ministers being moved on.

Luckily for him, not only have the current and recent Cabinets shown the effectiveness of female ministers, but the intakes from recent elections have an abundance of women prime for promotions or looking for junior ministerial experience.

Reshuffles are a vital tool to reinvigorate ideas within government and breathe new life into departments, so Johnson would do well to give backing to his junior colleagues and promote from within the 2017 and 2019 intakes — regardless of gender. Emma Revell, Head of Comms, Institute of Economic Affairs

Editor’s reply

Dear Emma

Reshuffles almost always end in tears. People are sacked, people are promoted, names change and hopes are dashed. Prime ministers hate doing them — most are squeamish about firing ministers.

If moving people about improved Government, we’d be the best-run country in history. There have been eight culture secretaries since 2010, for instance, with a ninth said to be on the way.

We’ve had seven justice and welfare secretaries, and four at defence, too. Civil servants have to teach new faces about issues that the old ministers had just begun to understand.

The Prime Minister would be making a mistake if he sacked some and appointed others this week simply to show he can. But he does need more diversity in the Cabinet — of views and background as well as of gender.

You never know, he might even find space for a few people who aren’t hard Brexiteers.Julian Glover, Associate Editor, Comment

Mayor must invest in green transport​

In response to Shaun Bailey’s pledge to increase fares to improve public transport [Shaun Bailey: I’ll raise fares to improve public transport , February 5] a greater investment in walking and cycling is equally important. We call on the mayoral candidates to commit to increasing walking and cycling levels by one million daily trips by 2024.

This needs to be backed up by a credible plan, including making 32 traffic-dominated town or district centres traffic-free, doubling the quality cycle network and implementing a London-wide road-user charging scheme.Matt Winfield, London director, Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity

When Spartacus hit Piccadilly​

The death of Kirk Douglas reminds me of a memorable day in 1990 when I was fiction buyer at Hatchards in Piccadilly. He had just published his first novel Dance with the Devil, and came into the shop to sign a few copies. I showed him around the book store, and we spoke about his films. Before he left, I felt confident enough to quote his best-known line and said: “Mr Douglas, you do realise that I am Spartacus!” He gave me a great smile, shook his head, and pointed to his chest. He is Spartacus and always will be.Mark Spearing

Commons work will cut carbon​

The suggestions of SAVE Britain’s Heritage do not reflect the true picture [“Commons work must be green”, The Reader, February 7] . It is factually wrong to state a temporary Commons chamber with the same size and layout of the present one could fit and function within the courtyard of Richmond House.

Our proposals deliver all the essential facilities needed for the House of Commons, provide a permanent legacy, allow for the restoration of Grade I, Grade II and Grade II* listed and other historic buildings, and enable the delivery of a new energy centre that will help deliver net-zero carbon by 2050.

Environmentally, SAVE’s suggestion for the use of temporary buildings are massively wasteful and contrast starkly to our detailed proposals which would reduce CO2 emissions by 1,000 tonnes per year.

Our plans are also the first essential step towards the restoration of the great prize, the Houses of Parliament.Richard Caseby, Director, external relations, Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.