🔥The Reader: Give Britain the safe cycling network it needs🔥

With the news that the Government is set to pledge £5 billion over the next five years to improve bus and cycling services in England, it’s important that cyclists everywhere are catered for and have the right infrastructure in place to help them travel to school and work, as well as ride recreationally.

Support on a national level is vitally important. According to our research the announcement will be welcome by most across the UK — more than 55 per cent believe the Government should give more attention and investment to cycling safety. We also commissioned research on cycling safety which reveals how important cycling infrastructure is to the nation and what they think can be done to improve it.

Some 40 per cent of those questioned believed that there should be dedicated cycling lanes on every road, while 16 per cent supported New York-style high-rise cycle super-highways.

And a further 20 per cent called for more places to park and lock their bikes.Paul Tomlinson, Cycling director, Halfords

Editor’s reply

Dear Paul

Sorry to disappoint, but only £350 million of the promised £5 billion will be allocated to cycling. Boris Johnson admitted this in the Commons yesterday when put on the spot by Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, co-chair of the all-party group for cycling and walking.

The Government’s own research states that £5 billion is needed to achieve the aim of doubling (from two to four per cent) the number of people cycling by 2025. The biggest deterrent to people cycling is the fear it is unsafe. Johnson achieved great things for cyclists as London Mayor — the superhighway along the Embankment is a joy — but safe (that is, segregated) lanes aren’t cheap. The Brentford to Olympia route being built by Transport for London will cost £70 million.

As others have noted, £350 million works out at £1 per person in the five years of this Parliament: barely enough for a puncture repair kit.Ross Lydall, City Hall Editor

Dental watchdogs should have bite

With reference to your article on teeth-whitening [“Scandal of courses in teeth-whitening that ‘puts patients at risk’”, February 10], Dr Len D’Cruz of the British Dental Association says such training schemes are a sham, but how can the public know?

Dentistry is an expensive mystery. There are lots of services advertised but nowhere to check which ones are good. Researching online brings up so many complaints that it seems few practitioners are actually qualified in what they offer. Maybe the BDA or the General Dental Council could offer lists of approved practitioners for specific procedures.Malcolm Butler

Becks appeal​

In response to Sophia Money-Coutts’s comment about trying not to perv at David Beckham’s bottom in a spin class [“Going for a spin with David Beckham”, February 10], I struggle to believe a man would be allowed to write a similar statement. This is everyday sexism.James Watts

Good Korea move​

Bong Joon Ho (AFP via Getty Images)

It was a happy moment for movie lovers when a film from Asia hogged the limelight at the Oscars. South Korean films have deservedly earned international recognition. Kudos to Bong Joon Ho.Buddha Deb Chatterjee

Battle joblessness with data training​

Public concerns about future unemployment have reached their highest level since March 2013, but with joblessness rates at historic lows, why are people increasingly concerned about their job prospects?

It’s clear many employees are ill-equipped for changing working practices — particularly the growing role of technology and data. Research carried out by business intelligence company Qlik and professional services company Accenture shows despite most employees being required to use data, just 17 per cent are confident in their ability to work with it. This adds to workplace stress with one in 10 people leaving a job over the pressure to work beyond their skillset and with data.

These skills are integral to the modern workplace and without them British businesses may soon reach a tipping point where the workforce is too overwhelmed and unskilled to remain competitive globally. Schools and businesses must ensure workforces become comfortable in using these disciplines.James Fisher, Chief product officer, Qlik

