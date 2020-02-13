🔥The Reader: First-time buyers need leg-up on property ladder🔥

For all the progress made in recent decades, there exists an inequity in our housing market that sees a generation of would-be homeowners struggle to access the opportunities that existed for previous generations. Many creditworthy households with good incomes struggle to realise their ambition of homeownership.

Housing supply has reached record levels in the capital and sustaining this remains the best way to bring house prices more in line with incomes in the long-run, but the crisis requires immediate responses. The Help to Buy scheme is assisting 6,000 first-time buyers each year in London and the First Homes scheme has the potential to work for another group.

There will be barriers to overcome in bringing First Homes to fruition. It is vital that there is mortgage availability and that boroughs are open to its provision, but this is a strong signal that the Government is striving to support a generation that risks being left behind.David O’Leary, Policy director, Home Builders Federation

It cannot be right that access to home ownership that generations took for granted is to be denied to their children and grandchildren. Owner occupation brings benefits such as security of tenure and the chance to build up a store of capital for later in life that London’s flawed, short-term rental system simply cannot match.

However, as yet there are few signs that new housing supply in London — three quarters of which is provided by private developers — has risen to a level that is having a significant impact on reducing prices. Schemes such as Help to Buy and the proposed First Homes are useful devices for bridging the gap between elevated market prices and levels of funding that the mortgage sector will provide.

The urge to own is still strong and for those young workers striving to save deposits it is vital that the rental market is also reformed to provide higher quality, more secure accommodation.Jonathan Prynn, Consumer Affairs Editor

The trauma of deportation

Deportation is demeaning and disruptive. Migrants should respect the law of the land and ensure that they make reasonable efforts to integrate effectively and legalise their status in the host country.

They should also bring diversity, enrich culture and work to boost the economy. They should demonstrate that they are of value.

It is an insurmountable task to defend deportation when the case is tainted by criminal element, even if it is legally flawed. I sympathise with the Jamaicans who were deported and hope migrants will learn from this and avoid doing anything that could expose them to such a traumatic experience.Handsen Chikowore

Woeful nursery wages must rise

Some 94 Labour councillors criticised the conditions of work and pay for Tube and Overground cleaners [The Reader, February 6]. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that many nursery workers earn less than the London Living Wage — often about £9 per hour with no sick pay. We are responsible for the care and education of children and have to satisfy Ofsted; yet we are paid less than many shop workers. Government funding is woefully low which partially explains the abysmal wages.Name withheld

Make cinema accessible for all​

Most people don’t have to think twice about going to the cinema but if you have autism it can be a stressful experience. With 80 per cent having felt excluded from society, we know how vital autism-friendly environments are in tackling this issue.

It’s encouraging to see government acknowledging the importance of friendly screenings. We’ve been campaigning for years for more of these environments and working in collaboration with cinemas — our autism-friendly screenings have had more than 454,000 visits. We’ve seen how successful initiatives can be and believe that is to be celebrated.

Our research has found that 90 per cent of people with autism would go to the cinema more if there were more autism-friendly opportunities. The industry is aware of the demand and is working to provide more screenings across the country.

Our free training to help cinemas become autism friendly is open to all to ensure guests feel welcome and, in turn, make society more inclusive.Sarah Walters, Campaigns manager, Dimensions

