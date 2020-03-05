🔥The Reader: Don't isolate the elderly over virus​🔥

Those who suggest the elderly should protect themselves from coronavirus by self-isolating at home so the economy can continue to function fail to understand that without their involvement many areas of life would grind to a halt.

Elderly people are often the ones who collect children from school so parents can work. Stately homes and art galleries rely on elderly people.

Charities need those who have skills from a lifetime of work but with free time to run organisations which society needs but which the Government cannot afford to fund.

Society is so interdependent that cutting out one group has a negative effect on its smooth running.

Jonathan Longstaff

Suspend hand checks of tickets​

We have all been informed just how contagious coronavirus can be. Would it not, therefore, be a sensible precaution for rail companies to temporarily cease the routine of conductors hand-checking passes and tickets while on board?

I couldn’t help but wonder if all the passengers on the 18.46 from Charing Cross to Ramsgate last night had been cross-contaminated. If barriers at stations are operating and fully staffed, surely this procedure could be suspended for now?

Adrian Peachey

Women’s Day is a chance for change

International Women’s Day on Sunday sparks many reactions in me: anger, but also the realisation that I own and can manage my own life.

I struggle with the injustices faced by women — pay, the policing of our bodies and sexual violence. But I make a conscious effort to make this a day of change. I visit women I love, and make notes on my demands and desires. I’d rather that than an acceptable life with no power.

Mary Rinaldi, Co-founder Simone and mentor-in-residence at New Inc

Carbon offsetting is a flight of fancy​

It was good to read Katie Strick’s column on carbon footprints [“I owe it to the koalas I cuddled in Australia to offset my air pollution trail…”, March 3]. But carbon offsetting is close to useless, say Friends of the Earth. The 15 per cent who take the 70 per cent of flights from the UK need to find other ways of having holidays.

Alice Brown