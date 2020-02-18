🔥The Reader: Culture vultures can swoop high and low🔥

While I applaud Mr Rinder’s second coming out [“Keep your opera, fine wine and literature — I just don’t enjoy high culture and I can’t fake it anymore”, February 17], might I suggest an alternative?

Instead of picking one over the other, it seems opportune to dabble in both. Listen to your Nineties throwback playlist while perusing the Tate Britain; wear your pince-nez to the next Chelsea game; have a glass of Châteauneuf du Pape while watching Bridget Jones.

After all, there’s nothing quite like the best of both worlds. Alice Jaspars

“Fine wine” can be misconstrued — education is key. Understanding the approaches of the winemaker, the trials of a particular vintage and the history of the estate all play a part. Wine is also adapting. We have 42 countries represented on our wine list at 67 Pall Mall members club, priced from £40 per bottle, all considered to be fine wine.

No one should be brainwashed into liking fine wine. The beauty is that what one personally considers a fine wine, someone else would not, and that has nothing to do with price. Stephanie Barnett, Communications at 67 Pall Mall

Editor’s reply

Dear Alice and Stephanie

Thanks for the time you spent writing to me. Alice — if only you’d deployed the same effort reading the whole piece. The problem, madam, is that I agree with you entirely. I did not suggest abandoning high culture, or any culture. I am often found in front of a Turner listening to 1984 Swedish Eurovision entry, Diggiloo Diggiley (better than anything John Cage spewed). We should be proud of what we love rather than conscripted into the opinions of others. Stephanie — I may need to be educated. But why is education is required if, as you say, opinion on fine wine is subjective? But I thank you for reinforcing my confidence to carry on enjoying the wine I like. Next time I see someone wasting money on a £300 bottle, I shall suggest they taste a 20 quid New World merlot first. After all, education is key.Rob Rinder, Columnist

Many trans people stand with Debbie

Woodside High School pupils standing by a rainbow-coloured road crossing that was installed to mark LGBTQ+ History Month (PA)

What an excellent and indeed brave article by Debbie Hayton, who speaks as a trans woman [“As a trans Labour party supporter, I’m exasperated”, February 14].

She has every right to respect and recognition for her identity and like all trans people should not suffer discrimination of any kind. Her views seem to be based on an acceptance that biology can’t be changed. It is absurd this opinion is controversial. I understand there are many trans women who share her views and would prefer not to be represented by the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights, which is cravenly supported by too many of the leadership candidates. Penny Muir

There’s work to do on diversity

Ed Vaizey cannot have looked closely at the photo of the new Cabinet before he expressed praise for the diversity of the members at the table. [“Rishi Sunak’s rise has been meteoric”, February 14].

The photo shows 14 white middle-aged men, seven women, and four people of Asian heritage.

This does not reflect the diversity of parliament, let alone the country, and there is no room for any black politicians who might challenge the executive about the Windrush generation and deportees to Jamaica.John Turner

Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet (Jeremy Selwyn)

The CPS’s role in tragic Flack case

The news of Caroline Flack’s passing was a tragic shock. She was talented, popular and successful. Everybody everywhere must take notice of this horrible news and as she once said “be kind”. We should all be more aware of people and what might be going on in their lives.

However, it is unreasonable of her management team to point the finger of blame at the Crown Prosecution Service. What if the roles had been reversed in the incident at the end of last year?

They would be no doubt calling for justice and the public would be horrified by such a domestic violence incident. The police and CPS have to do their jobs, provide facts and make decisions based on such facts. Matthew Saunders

Nominative stormisms

At long last a storm with an appropriate name. After Dennis (the menace), I look forward to storm Beryl (the peril).Stan Labovitch

